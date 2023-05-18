In tonight’s Emmerdale, Caleb took a step further in his plan to swindle Kim Tate out of her millions.

And yes, he seems to be coldly destroying sister-in-law Moira’s business in the bargain, but that – apparently – isn’t enough to make him think twice.

We all know Caleb is working with secret son Nicky to get his hands on Kim’s cash. But tonight we met his other partner in crime.

Caleb’s up to no good (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Caleb and his dodgy contact

As his plan took shape – and got even more complicated than it seemed to be at first – Caleb met with one of his dodgy associates, Adrian.

He gave Caleb the tech Nicky needed to access Kim’s accounts by installing malware on her computer. Caleb asked Adrian for “more fake planning applications and invoices” and he agreed, saying it would cost Caleb a lot more.

But Caleb reminded him he’d get a generous cut of the profits when his plan to nick Kim’s millions worked out.

Did Adrian look familiar to you? (Credit: ITV)

But who played Adrian? Adrian was played by Andonis James Anthony – a familiar face (and voice!) to soap fans.

Andonis has a long and successful career on stage and screen. He’s been heard recently playing Russ Jones in The Archers.

And he’s been in Emmerdale before – FIVE times before, in fact.

Andonis played Val’s fake boyfriend (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale credentials!

Back in 2016, he played Lachlan White‘s defence barrister. But he also played a loan shark called Nigel Townsend who tormented Zak Dingle for a few months in 2012.

He played a doctor treating Lily Butterfield in 2008. Before that he appeared as Val Lambert‘s fake boyfriend Gianni Bianchi in 2004. And in 2002 he played a chap called Ian Scott who Bernice met in a nightclub!

Andonis played a sleazy man who spiked Shelley’s drink (Credit: ITV)

Corrie credits!

But that’s not the only soap credits on Andonis’s CV! He’s been in Coronation Street several times too. In 2016 he played DS Morrison, who arrested David and Kylie Platt for the murder of Callum Logan.

He’s also played a salon owner who employed David briefly, an Underworld client, and a sleazy drinker in the Weathy Arms, who spiked Shelley Unwin’s drink on her hen night.

Andonis is probably best known to soap viewers as Phil Sharpe in Hollyoaks. He was the ex-husband of one of Tony Hutchinson’s (many!) girlfriends, Gabby Sharpe and arrived in the village to make trouble for Gabby as she tried to start a new life with Tony.

Andonis has also appeared in Ackley Bridge, DCI Banks, Doctors, The Bill, London’s Burning and psychological horror movie Charismata to name a few!

But whether he’ll show his face in Emmerdale again, as dodgy Adrian, remains to be seen!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

