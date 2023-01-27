Real soap star ages are often a mystery with some characters playing younger than their years and others much older!

We all know how old our favourite soap characters are supposed to be. Either roughly, or because they’ve celebrated birthdays in the show or sometimes because they were born on screen!

But when it comes to real-life birthdays, it turns out a few of our fave characters can still surprise us!

Here’s our round-up of some real soap star ages that will make your head spin.

Real soap star ages that will make your head spin

Audrey is older than alter-ego Sue. (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street star Sue Nicholls

Sue Nicholls plays sassy pensioner Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street.

Audrey is 81 years old and full of youthful energy – despite the best efforts of her killer son Stephen Reid!

Her alter-ego Sue has just as much energy and looks fabulous!

She is just two years younger than Audrey, at 79 years old.

Helen Worth has played Gail Platt for 48 years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Helen Worth

Helen Worth plays Audrey’s daughter Gail Rodwell.

Audrey was young when she had Gail – who is in her 60s.

But in real life, Helen is just a few years younger than her on-screen mum.

She’s 72 years old, whole Sue – who plays Audrey – is 79.

Bill looks incredibly youthful (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star William Roache

Corrie legend Bill Roache has played Ken Barlow since the first episode of the show more than 60 years ago.

He’s still a regular on the cobbles, despite him turning 90 recently!

His alter-ego, Ken, is a smidgeon younger at 82.

Gillian – AKA Kathy Beale – has a very youthful appearance (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Gillian Taylforth

Gillian Taylforth appeared in the first episode of EastEnders back in 1985, playing Kathy Beale.

She’s spoken of how she had to persuade the show’s bosses to give her a chance at the role as they thought she looked too young to be Ian Beale’s mum.

And more than three decades on, she’s still looking just as youthful!

Gillian is 67 years old, while Kathy is 72.

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon

Lucy played Bethany Platt on Coronation Street.

Bethany is 21 years old, having been born to teen mum Sarah Platt (now Sarah Barlow) back in 2001.

But despite her baby face, Lucy is older than her alter-ego – she’s 27 years old in real life and is expecting her first child!

Sharon is looking amazing! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Letitia Dean

Another one of the original stars of the show, Letitia, who plays Sharon Watts, looks amazing in her alter ego’s skin-tight leggings!

Letitia is 55 years old while Sharon is just a couple of years younger at 53. Frankly, we can’t believe either alter ego is the age they are!

We’re not sure what she’s doing to stay looking so young, but we want some of it!

Fans were staggered when Mo announced her age during an episode of EastEnders! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Laila Morse

Laila plays Big Mo Harris in EastEnders.

Viewers were staggered back in early 2020 when Mo mentioned her age and it was revealed that she was 84 years old, meaning she’s now almost 87!

But Laila herself is a more youthful 77 years old.

Off-screen, actress Balvinder is just 10 years older than Jaz Deol, who played Kheerat (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal

Suki Paneser runs her family and her businesses with a steely determination.

Suki‘s experience and grit make her appear older than her alter ego, actress Balvinder Sopal.

Balvinder is just 43 years old. She’s just 10 years older than Jaz Deol, who played her on-screen son Kheerat, and only seven years older than Amar Adatia who played her son Jags.

