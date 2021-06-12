Charity campaigner Liz Curtis is now an MBE after making the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021 following her work with Coronation Street.

The grieving mum founded her charity The Lily Foundation in 2007 after losing her daughter Lily at just eight months old to mitochondrial disease.

Her tireless work on behalf of families the disease impacts has earned her an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021.

The charity helped Corrie on the heartbreaking Oliver Battersby storyline as he was diagnosed with the condition and then died.

It brought the devastating impact of the rare condition to the attention of millions of UK households.

Liz personally advised the Leanne actress Jane Danson and she has since joined the charity as a Patron.

Speaking about her honour, Liz said: “I am extremely honoured to be awarded an MBE.

“I’m delighted and proud that our services to people with mitochondrial disease have been recognised at this level.

“And I hope that everyone involved with The Lily Foundation, and who has supported us over the years, will feel the same.

Coronation Street brought mitochondrial disease awareness to millions

“Everyone who has been impacted by mitochondrial disease, or who works to support those affected by it, should feel that this honour is also for them.

“I see it as a true recognition of our amazing ‘Lily family’. All the people who work together to make a difference.”

However, the heartbreaking Coronation Street storyline saw Leanne Battersby lose son Oliver to mitochondrial disease (Credit: ITV)

However, Mitochondrial disease, or ‘mito’, is a serious genetic disorder that can affect people at any age.

Symptoms are complex and often life-limiting, and there is currently no cure.

Liz Curtis personally advised Jane Danson to help her portray Leanne’s grief (Credit: ITV)

However, the Lily Foundation supports those affected by it, raises awareness, and funds scientific research into the condition.

The charity has so far invested over £2.5 million into groundbreaking mitochondrial research. As well as that it has changed lives and advanced the search for effective treatments.

In 2015, the charity also lobbied to change UK law on mitochondrial donation. It is an IVF technique that makes it possible for some women to have children without the condition.

