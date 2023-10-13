Peter’s exit from Coronation Street ‘confirmed’ as he kills Stephen in heart-stopping scene

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, October 13), saw Stephen finally get his long-awaited comeuppance.

He finally paid for his crimes in the worst way possible as Peter finished him off.

Peter’s exit from Coronation Street now looks to be confirmed as he killed Stephen in heart-stopping scenes.

Stephen threatened Jenny’s life as the walls closed in (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter killed Stephen

Tonight over in Weatherfield, Stephen returned to the Street to confront Jenny over his missing passport.

With everyone out searching for him, Stephen hid in the Rovers but soon heard Sarah and Jenny inside.

Stephen then hit Sarah with a glass bottle before panicking when he realised who he’d hit.

As Sarah fell to the ground, Jenny asked Stephen about Leo and Teddy’s deaths. Stephen then confessed that he murdered both men as well as drowning Rufus.

However, he told Jenny that he always loved her and would never kill her as long as she gave him his passport.

With Jenny petrified for her life after seeing Stephen’s true colours, Sarah came around and hit Stephen.

Despite this, Stephen grabbed Jenny and the broken bottle and took her outside of the pub.

He then threatened to kill Jenny unless David brought him his getaway car, demanding that Sean ended his phone call to the emergency services.

With Peter in a cab on the lookout for Stephen, he saw Stephen with Jenny outside of the pub.

As Jenny was able to run off, Peter accelerated the car and ran Stephen over, killing him.

Peter ran Stephen over (Credit: ITV)

Peter’s exit confirmed after he kills Stephen?

Viewers will know that Peter Barlow is soon set to be leaving the cobbles as Chris Gascoyne bows out of the soap.

However, after tonight’s episode, it looks as if Peter’s upcoming exit storyline has been confirmed.

Near the end of the episode, Audrey cried that ‘Peter Barlow killed him in cold blood.’ She made it very clear she wanted him punished. And Peter was seen explaining himself at the police station to a very cold DS Swain.

As Stephen had actually dropped the glass bottle before Peter accelerated into him, there’s no case of the murder being self-defence in the eyes of the law.

But, does this mean that Peter will end up going to prison for the murder of Stephen? It certainly looks that way!

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Peter go to prison? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!