Patsy Kensit haunted by ‘Fatsy Patsy’ comments after gaining four stone

Patsy Kensit has revealed she’s still haunted by her weight 20 years after being labelled “Fatsy Patsy”.

The 48-year-old EastEnders star said that the harsh comments about her four-stone weight gain were “painful” as she used to worry about supermarket assistants judging her for buying treats.

Patsy Kensit was a ‘national obsession’

In an interview with The Sun, Patsy has admitted the comments still haunt her even though it was 20 years ago.

“When I turned 30, I went up from 7-and-a-half stone to 11-and-a-half stone, and it became a national obsession to get a picture of me,” she said.

“They called me ‘Fatsy Patsy’ and ‘Patsy Scoffs-It’. It could have given me agoraphobia.”

These comments come after the actress called off her fifth wedding with millionaire businessman Patric Cassidy just five months after she announced her shock engagement.

Patsy Kensit has revealed weight jibes from 20 years still haunt her (Credit: Cover Images)

She continued: “I can laugh about it now, but it was painful at the time.

“Doing the food shop for the boys and seeing magazines with my big fat (Bleep) on them, and then having to bring apple pie to the checkout and see the assistant looking at me and wondering if I should have bought more lettuce instead… that was difficult.”

She dropped the pounds for roles

The actress also revealed how movie directors told her to drop the pounds when she was a teenager.

“One of the most damaging things that ever happened to me was when I was 16.

“I’d got a part in the David Bowie film Absolute Beginners, went off on holiday and put on some weight,” she added.

Patsy Kensit said a director told her to shed the pounds (Credit: Cover Images)

“When I got back, a director showed me something they had filmed with me during screen tests and said: ‘If you don’t get back to that [weight], you’re out’.”

Patsy has made a return as Emma Harding (Credit: BBC)

Patsy’s EastEnders return

The actress made an explosive return to EastEnders this week. It turned out she has been in contact with granddaughter Lexi following Lola’s death.

But it isn’t her involvement with Lexi that had fans aghast – it was her hooking up with Phil Mitchell!

“I didn’t have Patsy Kensit riding Phil on the couch of Peggy’s on my 2023 Eastenders Bingo Card, but here we are!” laughed one.

Read more: Patsy Kensit calls off fifth wedding as she splits from fiancé after public bust-up left her ‘visibly distressed’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.