OPINION: Why Emmerdale MUST kill Jamie Tate off

There have been so many faked deaths in Emmerdale half the village can be considered immortal – but Jamie Tate must not be one of them.

Kim Tate kicked it off decades ago, faking her death in a car crash, returning to watch her rich husband die of a heart attack while she perfected her lippy.

Emmerdale’s Jamie Tate drove into a lake and apparently faked his own death (Credit: ITV)

But since then there have been more reanimated corpses wandering the village than in the zombie apocalypse.

And it has to stop.

Just weeks ago we had Kim fake her death again – complete with hired actors, a nefarious scheme, and even flashbacks for the audience.

Read more: Emmerdale fans convinced Kim knows what’s really happened to Jamie

And this week it looks like her son Jamie has followed suit.

Fans watched on Thursday night as Kim received some flowers from J.

At first she thought they were from Joe Tate – and didn’t we all hope that was the case – but then she discovered new information.

A lot of money had disappeared from the vets accounts, and Gabby filled her in on how Jamie was planning to run away with Dawn Taylor.

In what must be the greatest leap of logic the Dales have seen since Pierce killed Graham – Kim decided it was all proof that Jamie had survived.

Oh how she crowed with pride about her brilliant son finally proving worthy of her.

Ignoring the fact that viewers saw Jamie literally drive into a lake, we’re now to assume Jamie is alive.

Presumably running around the Dales plotting his revenge on his mum.

Fans are already convinced he will walk into Home Farm, Kim will have a heart attack, and he’ll grab Millie and a bag of cash and fly off in a helicopter, as is the Tate way.

But that would be a mistake.

Is Jamie Tate dead? (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Tate MUST die in Emmerdale

If Emmerdale is to keep the shocks coming and crucially to have viewers believe them – then Jamie Tate must die.

Instead of having Jamie pop back up during Super Soap Week alive and well, have his body found.

No grainy CCTV images showing him alive in a bank in Europe.

Read more: Emmerdale: What happened to Joe Tate and where is he now?

No surprise reveals with a hoody and a makeup mirror.

Just a body being found and the drama that follows.

It’s the only way viewers will get the soap they deserve back. And it will be much more impressive than back-to-back stunts and another resurrection.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!