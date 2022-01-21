OPINION: This week on Emmerdale without Meena has proved they have a lot of work to do on their storylines

Emmerdale has been centred on serial killer Meena Jutla for months but she recently fled the village.

Meena has been off-screen this week and it really showed just how much she’s been carrying the show.

Emmerdale has been flying high, but is it all because of Meena? It certainly seems that way. Her absence proves they need to work on their other storylines.

This is what Entertainment Daily soap writer Charlotte Rodrigues thinks.

I want to start off by saying I am a huge Emmerdale fan. I’ve watched the show since I was young and have grown up watching many of the characters who are on-screen now.

One thing I love about Emmerdale is the storylines and in my opinion, this Meena plot is the best they’ve done in years and her absence in this week’s episodes has shown just how boring the other plots are.

Meena isn’t just someone who randomly decided to become a serial killer (cough, Gray in EastEnders, cough). She is a straight up psychopath.

Meena is a great villain (Credit: ITV)

She kills people because they get in her way and truly has no emotion or genuine feeling for anyone.

She is brutal and has no problem taking out anyone who crosses her. The character is terrifying and does have a comedic side to her.

People may think I’m mad for saying this, but she’s actually a likeable villain. She’s a perfect soap villain and played so brilliantly by the talented Paige Sandhu.

But this excellent storyline has also highlighted just how dull and boring the rest of the plots are.

This week on Emmerdale without Meena has proved they have a lot of work to do on their other storylines.

Emmerdale: The other storylines need more excitement

A lot of the other plots are boring (Credit: ITV)

First of all, I don’t think anyone cares about Jai’s money troubles. I certainly don’t.

I can tell they’re wanting this to lead to something bigger and I hope it does get more interesting because at the moment it feels pointless.

The Woolpack drama is really getting on my nerves. This whole Al and Gavin situation has been dragging on for way too long.

With Emmerdale at the top of their game having recently overtaken Coronation Street in ratings, as reported by Metro.co.uk, they need to hang on to Meena’s storyline as much as possible.

However as Meena is leaving soon boring Al and his Woolpack takeover and Jai’s money troubles just aren’t going to keep Emmerdale on top.

How to improve the soap

The only thing I’m interested in seeing is who gets the Woolpack now. I think the best way to do it would be to bring back an old character to buy the pub.

Make the Woolpack storyline more exciting Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

I think it would be so good to see Kim Tate try to buy the pub and then lose it because Kathy Glover bought it. Bring back that Classic Emmerdale rivalry.

As much as I love Cain Dingle, his feud with Al is just boring.

While I do like Dawn and Billy, their whole on and off relationship is getting on my nerves. Either be together, or don’t.

Emmerdale really do need to up their storyline game. Have an affair as shocking and explosive as Max and Stacey’s in EastEnders, have a good solid rivalry (between characters we actually care about), maybe throw in another helicopter crash.

Just make it juicy!

Ending on a positive note

As always I will be ending on a positive note and saying the cast of Emmerdale are great.

I am glad to see Jacob, Noah and Samson getting involved in the Meena plot and I hope we get to see more of them in the future.

And Emmerdale please do more with Chloe and her dad! We never found out who he really is.

FREE LIV! (Credit: ITV)

Paige Sandhu, Rebecca Sarker, Kevin Mathurin, Bradley Johnson and Isobel Steele have really stolen the show over the last few weeks.

I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next for Liv and I really hope she is freed from prison and her and Vinny can have some happiness.

And although I would like to see Meena get her comeuppance, I can’t help but want her to stick around.

