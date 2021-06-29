Love Island kicked off last night (Monday, June 28) and viewers got to meet the new contestants, including Sharon Gaffka.

Sharon is 25 years old, from Oxford and currently works as a civil servant – in my books the epitome of the ‘rah where’s my baccy’ girl.

Earlier this year, ‘rah where’s my baccy’ became a huge TikTok trend.

For those of you who are unaware, the joke started as an impression of middle-class girls who smoke tobacco ciggies.

Sharon is in Love Island series 7 (Credit: ITV)

Of course when you say the line, part of the joke is to say the line with a posh accent.

The accent sounds very similar to Sharon’s in Love Island..

‘Rah where’s my baccy’, Sharon?

Love Island is my favourite reality dating show. Every year I look forward to the show and this year is no different.

This year’s contestants seem like a very interesting bunch and one who particularly stood out to me is Sharon.

Not only is Sharon stunning, she’s obviously extremely intelligent and knows what she wants.

However while watching her, I was struck by how ‘rah, where’s my baccy’ girl she is.

Those of you who are on TikTok will know exactly the trend I am referring to and, if you don’t, here is an example.

And it looks like I’m not the only one who thinks so.

sharon is the ‘rah, where’s my baccy?’ video personified #Loveisland — 𝕜𝕚𝕣𝕤𝕥𝕪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@kforkirsty_) June 28, 2021

sharon is a rah where’s my baccy type beat #LoveIsland — macie (@maci3may) June 28, 2021

I would like to add this is in no way to offend Sharon and there is nothing wrong with being a ‘rah, where’s my baccy’ girl!

I would really love to see her say the line on the show, just once!

Sharon needs to put herself out there more

The impression I get from Sharon is that she’s not someone to be messed around, but it seems like there is a part of her she’s holding back.

I would like to see her take some more risks. For example, she didn’t step forward for any of the boys during the first coupling.

Of course I understand that it’s nerve-wracking, but she seems to be holding back too much.

In order to find love on a show like Love Island, you need to be willing to put yourself out there and get to know someone.

Will Sharon find love? (Credit: ITV)

It’s obvious she is a confident girl, but I want to see more of that confidence when it comes to chatting with the guys and getting to know the guys.

The problem on this show is that some people go on and don’t always make the effort to get to know new people.

However it is the first day and of course, Sharon could very well end up finding her perfect man.

Sharon is currently coupled up with Hugo, however it’s obvious they weren’t each other’s first choice.

I feel that if a guy came into the villa that Sharon liked, she would hold back before making a move, which as we’ve seen in the past on this show, can have consequences.

We’ll have to wait and see how the series works out. In the meantime Sharon – Rah, where’s my baccy?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

