OPINION: Emmerdale’s big killer week was a flop

Emmerdale pulled out all the stops this week for its big week of episodes – or at least that’s what they would have us all think.

The ITV soap teased the major week of drama as having a big stunt and some huge dramatic revelations.

Emmerdale failed to deliver on its big stunt promise (Credit: ITV)

Secrets would be exposed, lives would be at risk and the village would never be the same again.

However, that’s not exactly how it all went down.

Sure, there was a stunt.

Read more: Emmerdale fans slam ‘hypocrite’ Kerry for seeking revenge on Noah

It was a car crash – both literally and figuratively.

It wasn’t as if it was a big car chase sequence that ended in disaster – it was Cain Dingle turning at speed and flipping his own car.

And then, wouldn’t you just know it – he gets stuck in the car that somehow ended up near a falling electricity pole.

Emmerdale: Major stunt was nothing of the sort

Then in a truly shocking – read the sarcasm – twist Al arrived to save his life – while snapping Cain’s ankle.

It was a dud – and landed just about as well as the electricity pole did on the car.

As for the big secret being revealed – well let’s just say if the soap had any confidence in its ability to reveal a big secret, then it probably shouldn’t have announced it the day the episode aired.

What was the point in that?

Faith’s cancer has returned – the soap needs to trust actress Sally Dexter in delivering a power performance, not issue updates by press release.

Ditto with Jamie Tate’s big return – or not, who knows?

Gabby ended up shooting Will Taylor – and then covering it up because of her worries about Jamie’s return.

Chloe’s showdown with stalker Noah was a dud for Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Though as that storyline went absolutely nowhere, it’s hardly worth mentioning.

Viewers could have been treated to Noah Dingle being exposed – but even that fell flat.

The creepy teenager was shoved into an open grave by Kerry. She even covered it up with a board to scare him.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

That would be Kerry who set a fire and killed Noah’s step-granddad a couple of years ago. Before covering it up.

Hardly a bastion of morality and decency!

The one thing this big week proved is that Emmerdale is in deep trouble without Meena Jutla.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!