OPINION: Emmerdale: ‘Victoria’s behaviour is as bad as Meena’s – kill her off!’

Emmerdale character Victoria Sugden has been growing increasingly worried about her friend David, but is she taking things a bit too far?

Over the last few months David and Victoria have begun to grow closer, bonding over the fact they both have young children around the same age.

However David is in a relationship with Meena, who unbeknownst to everyone in the village, is a psychopathic murderer.

Meena noticed her boyfriend and Victoria getting closer and wasn’t happy when she overheard the chef confessing her feelings for David.

Recently Meena returned from looking after her sick niece in Ibiza. While she was away, David was shot protecting Victoria from gunman Russ.

When Meena returned, she kept David off work but switched his painkillers for paracetamol.

However Victoria became suspicious about Meena and in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, October 12) she broke into David’s house to check on him.

But is Victoria becoming too obsessive? This is what Entertainment Daily soap writer Charlotte Rodrigues thinks.

Emmerdale: ‘Victoria is becoming obsessed – she’s just as bad as Meena’

I know what a lot of people may be thinking reading this headline: ‘There’s no way Victoria is just as bad as Meena’ but just hear me out on this one.

People may disagree with me, but I can’t blame Meena for getting angry with Victoria’s interfering.

Of course it’s no secret that David can’t keep it in his trousers and when he cheated on Meena with Vic a few weeks ago I was annoyed that that’s where they were going with him… again.

After David was shot, he ended up rejecting Victoria when she confessed her feelings. But it seems like she just can’t take no for an answer.

I understand that she’s meant to be becoming suspicious of Meena. However the way she’s going about it seems like she’s only suspicious of Meena because she wants to be with David, not because she can actually tell that Meena is doing something wrong.

She’s coming across as jealous and obsessed.

There was a scene last week where Meena looked out the window and Victoria was just stood staring into David’s house. That’s not normal behaviour!

Again, I get it’s meant to be that she’s suspicious, but she’s coming across as a bit of stalker.

And breaking into David’s house in tonight’s episode was just weird. Even if the door is unlocked you don’t just walk into someone else’s house.

Does no one in this village lock their doors?

‘I hope Victoria is killed off next week’

Honestly her obsessive behaviour is getting on my nerves so much that I actually wouldn’t mind if she was killed off next week.

I can’t blame Meena for getting fed up of Victoria’s constant need to be near David all the time.

Yes murder isn’t the answer, but this is a soap and it looks one character is set to meet their end.

Wouldn’t surprise me if it is Victoria. Would disappoint me!

Emmerdale Victoria: ‘Isabel Hodgins is doing a great job’

I would like to add that while I don’t agree with Victoria’s sudden need to go all Wagatha Christie on Meena, it’s not me bashing Isabel Hodgins.

Isabel has played Victoria for many years now. She has always done an incredible job with the storylines she’s been a part of.

And I always say if a character is annoying me, or making me angry, then it goes to prove that the actor is very good at their job.

If Victoria does survive next week’s Super Soap Week, it would be interesting to see what’s next for her.

But for now Vic, stop creeping!

