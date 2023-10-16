OPINION: Emmerdale has ruined Aaron – change him back or get rid!

Emmerdale shocked viewers last week by revealing the identity of the person Cain and Caleb had locked up in the barn – Aaron.

Aaron Dingle was back in the village after getting into trouble with some gangsters in Italy.

Emmerdale has ruined Aaron though – they need to change him back or get rid of him for good!

Aaron’s hard man act isn’t convincing (Credit: ITV)

Aaron’s not his usual self

When we first saw Aaron return to the village, he was tied up in an abandoned Wylie’s farm.

Viewers were then told that he’d been in trouble with some gangsters in Italy and owed the £30k.

Aaron then turned all tough and tried to lunge for the money although Cain and Caleb stopped him.

Later on, Cain and Caleb used the money to pay off Harry in exchange for Chas’ life.

However, Aaron then turned up and took the cash, running Harry over. He said that he didn’t care about Chas and just wanted the money.

This hard man act is so not Aaron. Alright, he’s never been innocent but this is a step too far.

What happened to the guy who always put family first? That’s the Aaron we know and love. Not the Aaron who risks him mum being killed just to get his hands on a bag of cash.

Aaron’s hurting everyone he loves (Credit: ITV)

Aaron’s slowly burning all of his bridges

So, Aaron’s here to stay and isn’t going anywhere. But, what’s he got to stick around for?

Tonight (Monday, October 16), he truly hurt Paddy after telling him that he should’ve gone through with killing himself.

After all Paddy did to help Aaron when he was self-harming, Aaron’s words stung Paddy hard.

Yes, Aaron is still grieving Liv but that’s no excuse for his behaviour. He’s slowly burning all of his bridges in the village and has made it quite clear that he’s not a fan of Chas.

So, why does he feel the needs to stay in the village? If there’s nothing here for him, he should do us a favour and leave.

Fans don’t like this new version of Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are desperate for Aaron to leave again

Aaron’s only been back a week but he’s already turned Emmerdale fans against him.

They’re now desperate for Aaron to leave, being bored already of his constant immaturity and whining.

One fan complained: “So have the scriptwriters decided moany, sulky, cry-baby Aaron is to inherit the role of ‘village hard man’ from Cain? He’s a walking cloud of misery that sucks life out of every scene. Ugh!”

Another viewer wondered: “Why has Aaron suddenly turned bad man? Usually he’s crying lol”

A third Emmerdale fan said: “Please don’t be a permanent return for Aaron, never liked his character and was glad when he left before”

Should Aaron stay? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is there any hope for Aaron in the village?

Aaron’s staying in the village but he’s far from the man he was a year ago.

If there’s any hope for Aaron in the village, he needs to drop the bad guy act and repair his bond with Paddy and the rest of the Dingle clan.

At the moment, he’s just returned to his stroppy teenage roots and it doesn’t look good on him at all.

If Emmerdale don’t change Aaron back, he needs to leave. There’s no hope for Aaron in the village the way he is currently!

