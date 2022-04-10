OPINION: Emmerdale killer Meena must get away with murder

Emmerdale bosses are about to make the biggest mistake of their careers if Meena Jutla isn’t found innocent and released.

The killer nurse has been merrily killing her way through the village for the past 18 months.

Emmerdale must ensure Meena goes free – so she can kill again (Credit: ITV)

She has pushed, battered, poisoned, gassed and burned her way into the nation’s hearts.

While many soap serial killers feel bad about what they’ve done – Meena is very different.

Psychopath Meena lives for the kill.

She loves the hunt, the chase, predator tormenting her prey as she gets closer and closer to snuffing their light out.

And goodness it isn’t half fun to watch.

So far in the village Meena has only been able to kill Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

Emmerdale must let Meena kill more

But there’s so much more to be done!

And that’s why we’re saying that Meena must be found innocent, released from prison and returned to the village where she can carry on killing.

It’s probably not likely that she’ll get off for everything she’s done.

But if she could just get away with the murders – because honestly who misses any of those characters anyway – then she could be back in time for October.

And think of the fun she could have.

Or Meena could escape prison and kill again? (Credit: ITV)

And more than that – think of the deadwood she could kill off for us all.

No more Sam Dingle being annoying. Al Chapman being smarmy – not anymore, Meena’s killed him!

Is that Kerry Wyatt being smug, safe in the knowledge her secret killing is hidden for good? Not anymore because Meena’s just bashed her head in with a baked potato.

If we’re really, really lucky, Meena could even be the one to rid the village of the grooming sex offender Cain Dingle.

In fact what better way to celebrate Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary than by letting Meena have free rein to kill anyone she feels like.

You know it makes sense, Emmerdale bosses.

