OPINION: Emmerdale FINALLY got a serial killer story right with Meena Jutla’s trial

Emmerdale has pulled off the impossible and actually not messed up the ending to a major storyline.

After years of fake outs and disappointments, it’s safe to say that fans were slightly worried about how the ITV soap would handle Meena Jutla’s ending.

The temptation to have a week of episodes devoted to the serial killer must have been overwhelming.

But soap bosses held firm and balanced the ridiculousness of Meena with the sober devastation of Marlon Dingle’s stroke aftermath.

And it paid off in spades.

Emmerdale villain Meena gave the performances of her life in court (Credit: ITV)

It has been a long, long time since there has been a character as captivating as Meena.

Actress Paige Sandhu looks to be having the time of her life playing the unhinged killer – and the court scenes proved how enthralling it is to watch.

Who else in all of soap could get away with the line “Je suis Batman” while holding a sharp weapon to her sister’s throat?

Emmerdale does the impossible with Meena’s end

Holding court – literally – with nothing but a shard of a broken mirror showed the power of Meena.

And we didn’t want it to end.

Even when Meena’s escape plan failed because of poor officer Ian, there was still hope she could escape.

And with a huge bombshell that she killed her own father, Meena baited her sister into killing her – but it all came to nothing.

Dragged back to prison by police, Meena was caught and banged up.

And when the end came – though it isn’t truly the end just yet – there was a hint that it wasn’t all over.

Bravo to Emmerdale for this – it was exceptional.

Just make sure to bring her back in October, yeah?

Emmerdale without Meena is not a future we wish to contemplate.

