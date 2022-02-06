OPINION: Charity and Ryan as The Woolpack owners is Emmerdale’s worst idea

Emmerdale has revealed Charity Dingle and Ryan Stocks as the new owners of The Woolpack.

And can we be the first to say – good lord why?

Charity and Ryan are the new owners of The Woolpack – and it’s a mistake for Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Don’t get us wrong – it makes absolutely no sense.

To buy anything at auction – let alone for £350k – you need the cash at hand.

Kim doesn’t have the cash at hand so she can’t pay Charity for her half of the haulage firm.

And as for Ryan’s money – Irene’s barely been dead a week.

Probate hardly moves fast but she doesn’t have hundreds of thousands sitting in her back bedroom behind the Laura Ashley patterned bedding box.

But if we put the obvious blunders aside – then Charity returning to the pub is a step back.

The Dingles already overwhelm the soap as it is.

Having them lose The Woolpack cleared the way to have one set that isn’t Dingle central.

Chas was a wonderful landlady. And then she wasn’t.

She can be nasty, spiteful and all-round unpleasant to watch at times.

Charity will regress once more in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Hardly the welcoming landlady in the spirit of Diane Sugden or Alan Turner.

Selling off the pub at auction gave the soap the chance to start again – or to revisit a beloved former character.

They could have snapped the pub up anonymously and begun renovations without stepping foot into the village.

Then it could have been a big surprise for later in the year – building up the mystery for months.

But no. Instead it all got revealed in two episodes.

And now Charity will be back running the pub – presumably into the ground – and the Dingles will remain the dominating force that they have become.

Frankly viewers deserve better.

It is truly bizarre to have one family control so much of one village – especially when the family in question is the Dingles.

They need pruning back – if not in numbers – then in prominence.

Putting Charity back in the pub does nothing more than demonstrate that Emmerdale bosses don’t know what to do with her.

It isn’t a move she would make. Why should anyone of us accept it?

