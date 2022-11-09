OPINION: Emmerdale: Cain character in danger of being ruined forever – please stop this now

Emmerdale legend Cain Dingle is currently in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

So, just what is the soap planning to do with Cain?

Because right now it looks like the character could be ruined forever if they don’t act fast…

Cain pleaded guilty to Al’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain is in danger of being ruined forever – stop this now

After Cain’s son Kyle shot and killed Al Chapman, Cain took the blame.

He was arrested and charged with murder, but later confessed the truth to his wife Moira.

Cain is no stranger to violent outbursts so when he went after Al for having an affair with Chas it was no surprise.

And the twist that Kyle shot Al is actually very interesting.

But Cain taking the blame and going to prison is going to completely ruin the character.

How can they get him out of this?

Sure, Cain is doing what any parent would do – trying to protect his son.

However any way you look at it now, Cain will go to prison. Which is just a terrible decision (sorry Emmerdale).

If he continues to go along with the lie that he killed Al, he will go to prison.

But if the police find out Kyle committed the crime, Cain will be in trouble for lying to police, covering up a murder and perverting the course of justice. So he will – yep, you guessed it – go to prison.

How is Cain ever supposed to come back from this?

It will completely ruin the family dynamic and it could mean the end for Cain and Moira.

Although it would seem they’re stronger than ever, having survived cheating, betrayal, and Faith’s death, but how can they possibly survive Cain doing a life-stretch inside?

Are Cain’s scenes for the rest of his life set to be prison visits with his wife? Where’s the drama in that?

Don’t let Cain stay in prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What NEEDS to happen next for Cain

Emmerdale is going to struggle to find a way to get Cain out of prison.

In all honesty it would’ve made more sense for Kerry to take the blame for Al’s murder.

Then have the police figure out Kyle did it and have Kerry serve a shorter sentence for perverting the course of justice.

However it’s too late for that to happen, so I think in all honesty the police need to find out what really happened.

I understand why everyone wants to keep the truth secret and protect Kyle. But surely he would feel better telling the police the truth and wouldn’t be stuck feeling guilty about Cain.

I’m not a criminal expert but surely the CPS would take his age into account and the fact it was an accident.

Cain would then serve a minimal prison sentence (hopefully!) and with time already served while he awaits sentencing, could be out soon.

Praise for the storyline

I don’t want to be totally negative and I do want to say that I actually find this storyline very interesting.

I always think it’s a brave move when the soap has a young child commit a crime such as murder.

It makes for great viewing and while some people may not agree with it, it does happen in real life.

Lucy Beale’s murder storyline in EastEnders had the country on edge for nearly a year. When it was revealed her 10-year-old brother Bobby was the killer, everyone was completely shocked.

So I definitely don’t hate the storyline, I just don’t like where they’re taking Cain.

Huey and Jeff have been brilliant (Credit: ITV)

Praise for Jeff Hordley and Huey Quinn

I also want to say a big well done to Jeff Hordley and Huey Quinn, who play Cain and Kyle.

Jeff has always been a massive part of Emmerdale and in some ways it’s been nice to see a gentler side to Cain over the last few months, especially in Faith’s storyline.

I think Jeff is a fantastic actor and I hope we see Cain released from prison soon.

I’d also like to say well done to Huey.

Huey has played Kyle since he was very young and viewers finally get to see him show off his talent in this storyline.

And I think Huey really is a talented young actor.

I hope that wherever this storyline goes we continue to see Kyle and how he deals with what he’s done.

