OPINION: Coronation Street makes history with its ‘first ever gay wedding’ – and it’s about time!

History was made last night on Coronation Street with the first gay wedding – and honestly? It was fab-u-lous.

In case you missed it, soap faves Billy and Paul tied the knot in heartwarming scenes. (Alexa play, About Damn Time). In the emotional scenes, it’s fair to say I was reaching for the tissues as Billy and Paul confessed their undying love for one another.

What made it even more beautiful though was the fact nobody died and the wedding actually went to plan…

The soap made history last night (Credit: ITV)

Nobody died and nobody got jilted on Corrie!

Fair enough, there’s been a *ton* of LGBTQ+ characters that have stepped onto the cobbles over the years. But, the iconic ITV soap has never seen a gay couple actually make it down the aisle in one piece. (Seriously!)

In 2019, lesbian couple Rana and Kate were set to say their “I do’s” but in typical Corrie fashion, Rana died on their wedding day. And who could forget in 2011 when Sian jilted Sophie at the alter right before their big moment.

Emotions were high during the wedding (Credit; ITV)

That’s why, when watching Paul and Billy’s wedding, I watched it with bated breath – just waiting for someone to drop dread or a long-lost lover to come bursting in. But no… nothing – it all went flawlessly to plan.

There is a spot of bitterness to all this though. Paul is suffering with motor neurone disease so viewers already know the pair are not going to get their happy ending…

Paul is sadly suffering with MND (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘crying’ over first gay wedding in Coronation Street

Fans couldn’t help but agree with me too, and were left equally as emotional. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer said: “Absolutely gorgeous episode of Corrie tonight – the wedding made me teary, really beautiful and bittersweet scenes between Paul and Billy.” Someone else agreed and penned: “I’m not crying, you’re crying.” A third quipped: “Last night was beautiful such a lovely wedding.”

