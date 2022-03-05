OPINION: Coronation Street’s Faye Windass is a nasty piece of work and should be in prison

Coronation Street has made a huge mistake in thinking anyone wants to watch what they have done to Faye Windass.

The factory assistant, played by Ellie Leach in the soap, used to be a balanced, interesting, decent character.

Faye Windass needs to be sent to prison in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

She’s now none of those things.

Faye has turned into one of the most insufferable creations on the cobbles.

The way she has been behaving lately is verging on self character assassination.

Do the writers hate her? Or do they just want us to?

She’s beginning to make Sean Tully look tolerable – and that’s when you know they’ve gone too far.

Ever since she began working for evil Ray, there has been a new Faye rising on the cobbles.

Coronation Street should send Faye Windass to prison

Instead of the feisty, independent girl we knew, we saw someone who became a victim.

She escaped Ray – and then tried to take her revenge by attacking him in the restaurant.

Unfortunately for her she got Adam Barlow instead. And she went to prison.

But since then she has been a professional victim. Nothing is ever Faye Windass‘ fault.

She has killed a man and is still being treated as a victim.

Literally drove over him – picked him up, took him home and left him to die.

Coronation Street has turned Faye into a nasty piece of work (Credit: ITV)

Not a thought in her mind about confessing.

Even Craig Tinker losing his career because of it has been made into a moment to feel sorry for poor victim Faye.

Emma struggling with what happened has become secondary to poor Faye’s troubles.

And worst of all she doesn’t seem to care.

Faye Windass has turned into a nasty piece of work and she needs to properly pay for her crimes.

Lock her up, Corrie, and throw away the key.

