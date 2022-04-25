OPINION: Coronation Street: Daniel is awful and Daisy is better off without him

Coronation Street bosses listen up, Daniel Osbourne is awful and Daisy would be better off without him.

The couple have been on and off for several months now and have already hit many obstacles in their short relationship.

Recently the couple hit another rough spot when Daniel’s (sort of) ex-girlfriend Nicky Wheatley returned to Weatherfield.

But are Daniel and Daisy really meant to be together? Here’s what Entertainment Daily soap writer Charlotte Rodrigues thinks.

Daisy and Daniel have been on and off for months (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daniel and Daisy need to split up

Do I think Daisy and Daniel belong together? No.

In all honesty I’m getting bored of their constant arguing and them splitting up and getting back together every couple of episodes.

It’s very clear that Daisy is a jealous person. She gets jealous very easily and it’s not just with Daniel, we also saw this with her past partners.

However Daniel is awful and seems to think he’s better than everyone – including Daisy.

We’ve seen in the past that Daniel previously treated Daisy like she is completely materialistic and self-centred.

But we know that Daisy has been through a lot. After the death of her brother and her dad and Jenny’s divorce, her father remarried and had another child and it appears she was pushed out of the picture.

Although Daniel has been through a lot himself, losing Sinead and bringing up Bertie on his own, he just seems to think he’s better than everyone and you know what, it’s really annoying.

Daniel and Daisy shouldn’t be together (Credit: ITV)

Daisy is better off without Daniel

Of course when Nicky came back a few weeks ago, Daniel was thrilled to see her but Daisy wasn’t too happy.

Last week she found out that Nicky was a sex worker who Daniel had previously hired to dress up as Sinead and later slept with (although he didn’t pay her for sex).

She was understandably upset to only just find out about Nicky’s past and her history with Daniel.

She asked Daniel to keep Nicky at arms length but caught them in the cafe together.

When Weatherfield High found out Nicky use to be a sex worker, they fired her from her teaching assistant role and Daniel immediately assumed Daisy told the school.

He called her a “spiteful cow” before breaking up with her. Although Daisy tried to tell him she had nothing to do with Nicky losing her job, he didn’t believe her.

Daisy has done some nasty things in the past (*cough* Alya and Ryan) but she clearly didn’t want to ruin Nicky’s life. She was just upset Daniel wasn’t honest about his history with her.

He should’ve believed his girlfriend. Assuming it was her and immediately thinking the worst of her must’ve been horrible for Daisy.

Daniel accused Daisy of telling the school about Nicky’s past (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: We need someone new for Daisy

I understand Daniel and Nicky want to keep their friendship, but they would make a better couple.

Meanwhile Daisy deserves to be with someone who doesn’t constantly think the worst of her.

I feel like we need to bring in someone new for Daisy.

Nicky returned to Weatherfield this year (Credit: ITV)

Praise for Rob Mallard, Charlotte Jordan and Kimberly Hart-Simpson

Although I’m a bit fed up of the Daisy and Daniel relationship plot, I do want to end my article on a positive note.

I do think Rob Mallard is a fantastic actor and we’ve seen Daniel involved in some tough storylines.

He plays Daniel very well, and although the character does get on my nerves, I think Rob is wonderful.

Charlotte Jordan is incredible playing Daisy and since her arrival we’ve seen many layers to the character.

Although she is sneaky and devious, we have seen she is also caring and means well.

Sometimes she makes terrible decisions trying to help the ones she loves, but her heart is in the right place.

I’m also thrilled they brought Kimberly Hart-Simpson back to the show. It’s awful how people have treated Nicky because of her past and I would like to see a happier storyline for her in the future.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of Daniel and Daisy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think