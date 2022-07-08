OPINION: Coronation Street: 5 reasons why Camilla needs to stay

Coronation Street has the knack of turning one-off guest roles into beloved regular characters.

And it looks like it could have struck gold again with former Emmerdale star Louise Marwood as Phill Whittaker’s ex Camilla.

Though she only appeared in a handful of scenes, she more than made her mark on the cobbles.

Fiz was quite put out by Camilla arriving (Credit: ITV)

Camilla annoys Fiz in Coronation Street

Let’s be honest – anyone who gets under Fiz‘s skin is worth keeping around.

Especially as she’s now decided that marrying Phill was a huge mistake – and gone running back to Tyrone.

In a lesser soap, that would mean the end of Phill on the cobbles.

Despite months of speculation, Phill has remained a good guy – and hasn’t turned into the villain everyone thought he would be.

New villains needed

But now Camilla’s arrived – she could be the new villain the cobbles needs.

Within the space of a couple of hours, she breezed into Weatherfield, upset Fiz, upstaged Evelyn and delighted Mimi.

And the best bit – she didn’t even realise she was doing it.

She thought Phill wanted her back after Hope sent her a faked email from him.

Anyone who falls prey to tweenager Hope Stape needs to stick around.

Camilla brought some much needed glamour to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Camilla could provide the glamour on Coronation Street

Corrie does many things well – but glamour is not one of them.

Debbie Webster has been noticeably dulled since she waltzed back on the cobbles in a haze of Chanel and Dior.

Now she’s mostly stood behind the Bistro bar sniping at people who don’t order her steak specials.

Camilla could bring some much needed glamour to the street.

Camilla made an immediate impression on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Deranged ex

It’s been a long time since a vengeful ex has turned the cobbles upside down – but Camilla could do just that.

Think Mad Maya but with better dress sense.

And a coffee machine to die for.

Actress Louise had a great bob in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Soap swap

We love a soap swap here.

And Louise Marwood has more than proved herself a capable soap star on Emmerdale.

Corrie should snap her up and let her have fun playing Camilla.

