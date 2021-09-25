OPINION: Bringing back Waterloo Road is a good move, BBC – now reverse your stupid Holby City decision

The BBC has delighted telly fans this week with the announcement of Waterloo Road’s return – but it comes at a cost of Holby City.

Six years after it was axed, the school show is making a stunning comeback.

Waterloo Road’s return is great – but not at the expense of Holby City (Credit: BBC)

The only problem with Waterloo Road returning is what it is replacing.

BBC bosses made no secret of the fact they are bringing the school-set soap back to spread out its production bases across the country.

And set in Greater Manchester it will certainly do that.

Read more: As Waterloo Road returns, what are the old cast members up to now?

But they are risking the wrath of millions by taking away Holby City to do it.

Fans are already furious at the soap swap.

Back in June when the BBC announced Holby was being axed, fans couldn’t believe it.

And then they got angry.

A petition has tens of thousands of signatures, the social media backlash was relentless and it will be a huge loss to British television.

But it had almost died down – and then the Waterloo Road announcement came and the fury is back.

One fan said: “The BBC axing Holby City to make way for ‘new opportunities’ and then subsequently reviving a drama they axed 6 years ago to replace it with is… very BBC.”

The BBC will live to regret axing Holby City

A second said: “Waterloo Road is coming back? Is this the BBC admitting they were wrong to axe it? Just like they’re wrong about axing Holby City?”

A third said: “So just after reading the reason for axing Holby City is that they could fund the new Waterloo Road remake. Fuming with this decision.”

And they are right.

Holby City must not be axed (Credit: BBC)

The BBC revealed plans to make two new soaps set in different parts of the country.

Bringing Waterloo Road – a beloved drama with a built in fan base – back is the right decision.

But axing Holby is not.

The medical drama is not due to come off screens until March so there is time to change their minds.

And these days U-turns are as common as political scandals.

Read more: 7 issues Waterloo Road needs to cover when it returns

The BBC must listen to its viewers and keep Holby City going – or why would anyone tune in to watch Waterloo Road or even EastEnders?

There’s no point in investing in a continuing drama if it isn’t going to continue.

Learn a lesson and don’t wait six years to bring Holby back.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!