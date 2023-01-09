Coronation Street is not on tonight, so when will the soap air this week?

Coronation Street will not air as it usually does on ITV tonight (Monday January 9, 2023) due to a schedule shake up.

Viewers will have to wait a little bit longer to catch the next installment of the soap.

When does Coronation Street air this week?

The FA Cup will air instead of Corrie tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays at 8-9pm.

However, tonight, there will be a different schedule.

Corrie won’t air tonight.

This is due to live coverage of the FA Cup Football match – Oxford United v Arsenal – kicking off at 7.30pm.

As the match doesn’t finish until 10.20pm, Corrie will now not air until later on in the week.

Corrie will next air on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

When will Coronation Street air this week?

Corrie’s schedule for the rest of the week sticks to it’s usual timeslots.

Coronation Street will next air on Wednesday at 8-9pm (Wednesday January 11, 2023).

The ITV soap will then air in it’s usual slot of 8-9pm on Friday (Friday January 13, 2023).

Tonight’s missed episode aired last night (Sunday January 8, 2023) and is available to watch on ITVX for those who didn’t get a chance to catch it.

Summer is in terrible danger this week (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from this week’s Corrie?

In Coronation Street this week, Summer finds out that Mike had an affair with a member of his old church.

She then finds out another dark secret of Mike’s.

When she goes to confront him, Mike kidnaps her.

Will Summer manage to escape?

Elsewhere, Damon ropes in Jacob to deal drugs at The Bistro.

He tells Jacob that if he wants to protect Amy then he has to leave.

Jacob has no choice but to distance himself from his girlfriend.

But, what will he do to make sure that she stays away from him?

Also, Daisy is shocked when she receives a bouquet of flowers from an admirer.

How will Daniel react?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2023? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.