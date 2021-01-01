What time are the soaps on tonight? The schedule is different today as Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders all air their New Year’s Day episodes.

Read on to find out when they are on later (Friday, January 1) and what will be happening.

Emmerdale’s Vinny Dingle, played by Bradley Johnson (Credit: ITV)

What time are the soaps on tonight?

This evening, an hour-long episode of Emmerdale will air at 7pm on ITV.

Coronation Street will follow straight after, airing in the 8pm-9pm slot.

Unfortunately for soap fans who enjoy both Corrie and EastEnders, the two shows will clash tonight.

EastEnders will be on BBC One at 8pm for an hour.

Linda plans her future in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What is happening in the soaps tonight?

In this evening’s episode of Emmerdale, Harriet struggles, while Dawn panics and viewers get to see whether or not Paul will open up to Mandy.

On Coronation Street, meanwhile, cops arrest Gary following Craig’s intervention. And Dev infuriates his neighbours when he fraternises with Ray. Elsewhere, Steve comes up with a fundraising idea in memory of Oliver.

EastEnders will see Linda planning for her future and Mick preparing confront his deepest fears. Will he have the courage to face things head on? Viewers will also watch as Stuart gets in trouble, Jay fumes at Ben after remarks about his love life and Stacey, Kat and Martin worry about Kush.

Cops arrest and question Gary in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What can fans expect from the soaps in 2021?

EastEnders’ executive producer Jon Sen has teased that viewers will see some “really great” storylines for the Panesars this year.

He said: “We’ve got some really great stuff for the Panesars as we see Kheerat team up with an unlikely family on the Square. There’s also a few surprising romantic pairings that I’m looking forward to seeing blossom.”

And Corrie boss Iain MacLeod explained how Ray’s reign of terror is set to “reach fever pitch”, as he explained: “What we get to is a story where Ray becomes more and more desperate to get off the hook for what happened with Faye’s sexual assault. He also becomes more desperate to get this building project over the line.”

Elsewhere, Emmerdale’s Jane Hudson, executive producer, has discussed the show’s younger actors coming into their own this year.

She said: “It’s exciting to watch characters grow up and see how they develop and how their actions shape their futures. And there is plenty of action coming up which will take the young Emmerdale characters on journeys the audience won’t be expecting.”

