New EastEnders cast member ’causes chaos with sweary rants on set’

A new EastEnders cast member is causing chaos on set with his sweary rants. The newcomer has launched foul-mouthed tirades against the actors and crew on the set, but they are seeing the funny side.

While former Walford resident Danny Dyer could turn the air blue at the best of times, this time Walford is being subject to a foul-mouthed parrot. The bird is called Jasper Parrott and is already ruffling feathers with its behaviour.

Rocky and Kathy will soon find a new EastEnders cast member amongst them causing chaos (Credit: BBC)

He is turning the air blue between takes according to new reports. Jasper has arrived in Walford as the long-lost beloved pet for Brian Conley’s character Rocky Cotton.

He will be at the centre of a huge battle between Rocky and his ex-wife Jo. But behind the scenes the bird is causing chaos.

An insider told The Sun: “This parrot loves Brian. It’s been hilarious to watch them between takes. The bird has only just started filming, but on its first day on set it went off script with some colourful language which definitely could not be aired before the watershed.

EastEnders new cast member causes chaos on set

“It spent much of the take telling Brian he was a [expletive]. Of course, these animal actors are consummate professionals, so it swiftly got back to work with its beak shut — but everyone was in stitches.”

Parrot Jasper is named after comedian Jasper Carrott and will be caught between owners Rocky and his ex-wife Jo — played by ‘Allo ‘Allo! star Vicki Michelle, 72. Viewers know Rocky is desperate to divorce his long-lost wife so he can marry new love Kathy Beale.

Rocky’s ex-wife Jo wants to keep the parrot in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Kathy was furious to discover that Rocky was already married – when they were eagerly planning their own wedding. They split only to reunite when Rocky’s friends tracked down Jo.

But when she turned up in Walford earlier this year, she was furious to discover Rocky had no assets to take. And so she fled without signing the divorce papers.

Now it appears Rocky wants the parrot back so he can play happy families with Kathy.

However while the new cast member’s arrival has set tongues wagging, fans just want one thing. One said: “I hope this means Jo comes back for another stint.” Another added: “I hope Jo returns.”

