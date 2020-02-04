Neighbours confirms three deaths, five weddings and late-night episodes for 35th anniversary

The 35th anniversary week of Neighbours will feature three deaths, five weddings and a series late-night episodes.

The Channel 5 soap's bosses have confirmed they will mark the milestone next month, beginning March 16, with a regular week of episodes, which will feature a number of former stars returning to Ramsay Street, as well as five additional stand-alone prime-time 10pm episodes.

Paul is already married so it won't be his turn this time (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Coronation Street fans disgusted as Geoff's abuse 'goes too far'

Jason Herbison, Neighbours' executive producer, said: "We have a reputation for going big with our milestones - and this is our biggest yet.

"We're excited to deliver our viewers a double dose of Neighbours which will lead to three deaths and five weddings.

"There's warmth and nostalgia as well as high drama and - for the first time ever - we'll have a week-long narrative taking place separate to the happenings in Erinsborough.

"Neighbours is 35 years young and we are celebrating with a bang."

Scott McGregor has been confirmed as a returnee (Credit: Channel 5)

The ambitious week of episodes will see a wedding take place on each of the five regular eps, and will also see reuniting couples featured from different decades of Neighbours that didn't make it down the aisle in their original stint on the series.

However, the 10pm episodes will be a lot darker.

As Elly Conway celebrates her 35th birthday at Pierce's remote island with friends including Toadie, Finn's evil side will resurface - leaving three characters in fatal danger...

Finn's set to turn evil again (Credit: Channel 5)

Greg Barnett, Channel 5 commissioning editor, said: "Having shaped three previous successful hour-long 10pm Neighbours one-off pieces, we wanted to push things even further to mark the 35th anniversary, with a week-long stunt in peak scheduling time.

"This week promises a darker tone, grittier drama and truly gripping twists and turns.

"A treat for everyone and anyone who has watched Neighbours at any point in its remarkable 35-year history."

Stefan Dennis is the longest serving cast member (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Kylie Minogue teases Neighbours return

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis - who appeared in the first episode as Paul Robinson in 1985 - feels "incredibly proud" of the soap for reaching the milestone.

He said: "I remember nearly 35 years ago I said it would last about six months, well who is eating their words now.

"I'm incredibly proud to be a part of Neighbours reaching this milestone, it's a fabulous celebration for everyone involved, cast and crew, to mark this moment with an awesome week of episodes planned for our viewers, a touch of nostalgia mixed in with some edge of your seat drama - something for everyone."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story