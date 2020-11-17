Baffled Neighbours fans have been asking what happened to Pierce Greyson actor Tim Robards who has been replaced.

The sudden change in actor led some fans of the Aussie soap to ask: “Why has Pierce changed overnight?”

Don stepped into Tim’s shoes as Pierce (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened to Pierce Greyson in Neighbours?

News emerged that original actor Tim Robards was to leave the role earlier this year.

But because of coronavirus travel restrictions, he was forced to leave the role four weeks earlier.

Read more: Russell Brand makes guest appearance on Neighbours

And viewers weren’t prepared for the transition.

Don Hany took over the role for the first time last Friday (November 13).

Tim quit the soap to concentrate on fatherhood (Credit: YouTube/Neighbours)

Why did Tim Robards quit as Pierce Greyson?

Tim, 38, and his wife Anna Heinrich were expecting their first baby together before lockdown came into play.

But when restrictions came into play, he decided to stay home in Sydney with his wife.

That’s when TV bosses decided to recast the character.

Previously Tim had spent most of Anna’s pregnancy on-set in Melbourne.

Who is Pierce Greyson in Neighbours?

Pierce is a rich investor who first appeared on our screens in 2018.

He’s enjoyed an on-off relationship with Chloe Brennan, and they are now married.

Things got complicated when his ex, Lisa, returned to Erinsborough and asked him to become a sperm donor for her next baby.

The character will leave the show in the near future.

Pierce has had a topsy-turvy time of it in Ramsay Street, and also experienced heartbreak.

After Chloe miscarried, Piers turned to Dipi for support and the two ended up having an affair.

The character will leave the show in the near future.

Wish I'd known when Pierce was changing his face, I could have said my goodbyes 🥲 #Neighbours — Chad Feelgood (@chadfeelgood) November 13, 2020

Didn’t realise we were getting the new Pierce in #Neighbours today! It feels so weird so far 🙈 — Laura Davidson (@lovelylaurajd) November 13, 2020

Wth … Why had pierce changed overnight #Neighbours — Michelle Boudin (@MichelleBoudin_) November 13, 2020

What happened to Pierce…???#Neighbours — Christopher S Foley (@chrisfo65127871) November 13, 2020

Not sure 2020 has prepared me for new Pierce in #Neighbours — Peter Saxton🌈 (@TweetingPeter) November 13, 2020

Is that a new Character playing Pierce or do I need to Drive to Barnard Castle for an Eye Test 🤔 #Neighbours — Dave Irons (@David_Irons65) November 13, 2020

How did Neighbours fans react to the new Pierce?

It wasn’t long before fans noticed the change and wondered what was going on.

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: “Not sure 2020 has prepared me for new Pierce in #Neighbours.”

Another wrote: “Wth… why has Pierce changed overnight?”

Read more: Kylie Minogue’s fans go nuts as she posts 52nd birthday tribute to Jason Donovan

Finally, a third commented: “Is that a new actor playing Pierce in Neighbours or do I need to drive to Barnard Castle for an eye test? #Neighbours”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.