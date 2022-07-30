Stefan Dennis leaves Neighbours viewers stunned as he reveals ‘relationship with Natalie Imbruglia’

Neighbours cast veteran Stefan Dennis left final episode viewers spluttering as he opened up about his “relationship” with Natalie Imbruglia.
The Paul Robinson star claimed he and the Torn singer were an item during Natalie’s time on the Aussie soap.
Stefan, 63, told fans watching Friday (July 29) night’s documentary about the soap his alleged involvement with Natalie, now 47, was a “well-kept secret”.
Neighbours cast revelations
Stefan appeared as a talking head during a segment about Natalie in Neighbours Made Me a Star: From Ramsay St to Hollywood.
The documentary aired on Channel 5 last night after the soap’s last ever episode was shown.
Natalie played Beth Brennan in Erinsborough for two years from 1992.
She was also among the host of familiar faces to cameo in Neighbours as the soap came to an end after 37 years, sharing a couple of scenes with Flick Scully actress Holly Valance.
Stefan suggested he didn’t recall much about the storylines Natalie was involved with.
But he certainly hadn’t forgotten about his former co-star.
Stefan Dennis on Natalie Imbruglia
He said to camera: “I can’t remember much about the character Beth Brennan.
“I remember a lot about Nat. Because it was a well-kept secret [that] Nat and I had a relationship for a while.”
She told me years later that I broke her heart.
Stefan went on: “She told me years later that I broke her heart because I just up and left and went over to the UK to sow my wild oats over there… career-wise, I’m talking.”
How fans reacted
Staggered viewers expressed their surprise at Stefan’s claims on social media while they were watching the documentary.
“Strewth! Stefan Dennis and Natalie Imbruglia used to date!” one person tweeted.
Another reacted: “Wow – Natalie Imbruglia and Stefan Dennis used to date? Never knew that! #Neighbours #NeighboursMadeMeAStar.”
What Stefan Dennis dumped Nataile Imbruglia, say that again 😯😯😯 #Neighbours #NeighboursFinale #NeighboursMadeMeAStar pic.twitter.com/NfdGeqRosq
— LostInFilms🎬 (@Lost_In_Films_) July 29, 2022
And someone else also admitted this was the first they’d heard about the alleged relationship.
“Stefan Dennis and Natalie Imbruglia?! WTF? Did everybody else know this?? #NeighboursFinal,” they posted incredulously.
Meanwhile, another Twitter user echoed the same thought: “#NeighboursFinale #StefanDennis and #NatalieImbruglia were in a relationship??! Mind blown.”
ED! has approached a representative for Natalie Imbruglia for comment.
