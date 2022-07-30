Stefan Dennis leaves Neighbours viewers stunned as he reveals ‘relationship with Natalie Imbruglia’

Neighbours cast veteran Stefan Dennis left final episode viewers spluttering as he opened up about his “relationship” with Natalie Imbruglia.

The Paul Robinson star claimed he and the Torn singer were an item during Natalie’s time on the Aussie soap.

Stefan, 63, told fans watching Friday (July 29) night’s documentary about the soap his alleged involvement with Natalie, now 47, was a “well-kept secret”.

Natalie Imbruglia went on to storm the pop charts with Torn (Credit: Channel5.com)

Neighbours cast revelations

Stefan appeared as a talking head during a segment about Natalie in Neighbours Made Me a Star: From Ramsay St to Hollywood.

The documentary aired on Channel 5 last night after the soap’s last ever episode was shown.

She left Beth Brennan behind her in 1994 – although did return for the 2022 finale (Credit: Channel5.com)

Natalie played Beth Brennan in Erinsborough for two years from 1992.

She was also among the host of familiar faces to cameo in Neighbours as the soap came to an end after 37 years, sharing a couple of scenes with Flick Scully actress Holly Valance.

Beth’s love life saw her endure romantic woes with Brad Willis (Credit: Channel5.com)

Stefan suggested he didn’t recall much about the storylines Natalie was involved with.

But he certainly hadn’t forgotten about his former co-star.

Neighbours cast veteran Stefan Dennis opened up about him and Natalie Imbruglia (Credit: Channel5.com)

Stefan Dennis on Natalie Imbruglia

He said to camera: “I can’t remember much about the character Beth Brennan.

“I remember a lot about Nat. Because it was a well-kept secret [that] Nat and I had a relationship for a while.”

She told me years later that I broke her heart.

Stefan went on: “She told me years later that I broke her heart because I just up and left and went over to the UK to sow my wild oats over there… career-wise, I’m talking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by natalie_imbruglia (@natalie_imbruglia)

How fans reacted

Staggered viewers expressed their surprise at Stefan’s claims on social media while they were watching the documentary.

“Strewth! Stefan Dennis and Natalie Imbruglia used to date!” one person tweeted.

Another reacted: “Wow – Natalie Imbruglia and Stefan Dennis used to date? Never knew that! #Neighbours #NeighboursMadeMeAStar.”

And someone else also admitted this was the first they’d heard about the alleged relationship.

“Stefan Dennis and Natalie Imbruglia?! WTF? Did everybody else know this?? #NeighboursFinal,” they posted incredulously.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user echoed the same thought: “#NeighboursFinale #StefanDennis and #NatalieImbruglia were in a relationship??! Mind blown.”

ED! has approached a representative for Natalie Imbruglia for comment.

