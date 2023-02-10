Neighbours’ Ryan Moloney gives big update about soap’s comeback

Neighbours star Ryan Moloney has teased a huge change for the soap as it makes its comeback on Amazon Freevee.

Ryan played Toadie Rebecchi on the original run of the soap, and is one of the stars confirmed to be returning to the new run.

The Aussie soap was axed last year, with the final episode airing in July 2022.

But Amazon Freevee, a free streaming service, picked up a revival of the soap.

Ryan Moloney, who played Toadie Rebecchi on the soap, has teased new hints about its return (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

Neighbours’ Ryan Moloney hints at time jump in soap’s comeback

Actor Ryan Moloney has started to tease changes for the soap’s comeback ahead of filming.

Ryan teased that there might be a time jump of a couple of years when the soap returns later this year.

He told The Sunday Post: “They said they were thinking of maybe jumping ahead a couple of years but I don’t know.”

When the new revival was announced Stefan Dennis, Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher were confirmed to return as Paul Robinson, Susan Kennedy and Karl Kennedy respectively.

Ryan didn’t tease whether we could expect any more former Neighbours stars to return.

He added: “I don’t even know who is coming back apart from Alan, Jackie, Stefan and myself.

“I suppose the exciting thing is while we’re doing the tour, I expect scripts to begin landing in our inboxes, so it’ll be, ‘Guess what I read today? I can’t tell you!”

Neighbours is set for a 2023 return on Amazon Freevee (Credit: Channel 5/Freevee)

When will Neighbours return?

Following Neighbours’ final episode in July 2022, fans will be eagerly awaiting the return of the soap.

We’re meant to start filming in April and it’ll go to air later in the year

Ryan Moloney did share that filming is set to begin in April for the soap’s comeback.

He said: “We’re meant to start filming in April and it’ll go to air later in the year.”

Neighbours is set for a 2023 return to Amazon Freevee so watch this space for any updates on a confirmed return date!

Neighbours will return to Amazon Freevee later in 2023.

