Neighbours star Peter Hardy dies aged 66 as tributes pour in following ‘devastating accident’

Neighbours star Peter Hardy has died aged 66, his family have revealed.

The actor tragically drowned at a beach in Fremantle near Perth, Western Australia, according to The Sun.

Actor Peter had only just arrived in Perth from his home in London to visit his elderly mother.

Neighbours star Peter Hardy died on an Australian beach over the weekend (Credit: YouTube)

Best known for his roles in McLeod’s Daughters and Chopper, Peter made his Neighbours debut in 1997.

He played Jimmy Drane in three episodes of the Australian soap opera.

According to local reports, Peter was snorkelling at South Beach in Fremantle last Thursday (March 16) when he got into trouble.

It is claimed that bystanders desperately tried to save his life.

‘Devastated’

They performed CPR on him on the beach until paramedics arrived.

But tragically, the emergency services were unable to save him and he died at the scene.

Born and raised in Perth, Peter began his acting career in the mid-1980s.

Peter’s brother Michael revealed the tragic news on Friday, writing: “I’m devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning.

“Rest in Peace my beloved little brother.”

Neighbours star Peter had a wide and varied career in film (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes have poured in for the star on social media.

His friend Andy Burns posted: “On the morning of March 16 a dear friend was taken from us.

“The amazing and beautiful Peter Hardy drowned while snorkelling at South Beach Perth.

“He was 66 years old and looked like a Greek god, so fit and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he had made his home.”

A second posted: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Hardy.

“A career spanning 50 years, Peter played a range of iconic roles on Australian stages, shared billing with some legendary performers and travelled the globe performing in some of the world’s most popular shows.”

