Neighbours star gives update following stage-four cancer diagnosis

Neighbours star Kate Keltie has shared some incredible news following her recent diagnosis with stage four cancer.

Just four months ago, the former actress told fans that she was “fight[ing] for her life” after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Kate is best known for her role in Neighbours, where she starred as Michelle Scully from 1999 to 2004. After leaving the Aussie soap, she left acting to pursue a legal career.

News of the now-37 year old’s “aggressive” cancer came to light in November last year when a GoFundMe page was set up in her name to help support her.

The page description, written by her cousin, read: “Our beautiful Kate is going through the unimaginable. She was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. Her cancer is extremely aggressive, and it has spread to other parts of her body, including her lymph nodes, blood and hip bones (known as metastatic cancer).”

The GoFundMe fundraiser received a staggering response, raising $37,000, $12,000 more than its original target.

Now, Kate has updated the page with some wonderful news. She told fans:

“I recently received results of my latest scan and was told that there had been a complete metabolic response to diseased areas. In other words, I am cancer-free.”

The GoFundMe page has since been removed by organisers, with its goal having been met. Prior to it being deleted, Kate took time to thank all those who had supported her.

“I just wanted to say thank you, thank you, thank you for all of your support, and messages and phone calls. It’s so amazing to know I have so many incredible people in my corner.”

