Neighbours logo, set against arial view of Ramsay Street (Credit: Channel 5/Freevee)
Soaps

Neighbours has landed on Amazon Freevee – here’s how to watch

Everybody needs good neighbours

By Joel Harley

The beloved Aussie soap opera Neighbours has landed on Amazon Freevee, with a selection of classic episodes available to watch through the streaming service now.

Neighbours aired its ‘final’ episode on Channel 5 last year, after being controversially axed after 37 years.

However, it was later announced that the Amazon service Freevee had picked the soap up for revival.

They also shared plans to make classic episodes of the show available on their free streaming service.

Freevee’s classic Neighbours collection is now available to watch from today.

But how can Neighbours fans find the show?

The Neighbours cast celebrate in final episode
New episodes of Neighbours are set to drop later this year (Credit: Channel 5/Freevee)

What is Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Freevee is a streaming service which offers a wide range of movies and television shows for free, with supported advertising.

The service can be accessed by using web browser, mobile device, smart TV (including Google, Amazon or Apple TV) and games console.

It can be found via the official Amazon website, or by following either the Prime Video or Freevee app.

How can fans access Neighbours on Freevee?

Once online, fans can then access Freevee’s classic Neighbours collection for free.

This can be done by logging in – or signing up – to Amazon Freevee, via Amazon.co.uk.

The show can then be found by typing ‘Neighbours’ into the service’s search box.

Scott with his arm around Charlene in Neighbours
Neighbours fans can revisit Scott and Charlene’s romance in classic episodes of the show (Credit: Channel 5/Freevee)

Which episodes are available on Freevee?

A wide selection of episodes from Neighbours’ 37-year-old history is available on Freevee.

This includes an entire season of the show from 2012.

Eagle-eyed fans will spot future stars Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan in their earliest roles.

New episodes of Neighbours will air later this year, after Freevee picked up the soap for revival.

Stars Stefan Davies, Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburn and Ryan Moloney have been announced to be returning reprising their roles on the show.

It will air exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and USA, and on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new episodes, set for release in late 2023.

Until then, fans can tide themselves over with thousands of episodes from the soap’s prime!

The Final Scene | Neighbours

Neighbours is now available to stream on Amazon Freevee

