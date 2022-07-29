Neighbours finale: EastEnders stars perform comedy sketch and send heartfelt goodbye messages

EastEnders stars have sent a heartfelt goodbye message to Neighbours before the show’s finale.

Neighbours will air it’s final episode tonight (Friday, July 29) in the UK after 37 years.

Now the BBC soap has sent a goodbye message to the Australian soap, wishing the cast and crew the best of luck with their future.

Neighbours ends tonight (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

Read more: EastEnders cast 2022: Meet the full Walford line-up

EastEnders: Neighbours Dr Karl Kennedy comes to Walford

The EastEnders video starts off showing Linda Carter in the café expressing her sadness that Neighbours is coming to an end.

Soon Alan Fletcher, who played Dr Karl Kennedy on Neighbours, walked into the café.

He told Linda and Whitney that he’s looking for a place to get a cab and Whitney offered to take him to Kat’s cabs.

But Linda was shocked to see him and asked for a selfie.

When he left, Whitney told him that it wasn’t Dr Karl Kennedy, but a look alike.

EastEnders stars send heartfelt goodbye message to Neighbours

The video then cut to a slide which said: “From everyone at EastEnders. Thank you for 37 wonderful soap years.”

It then showed cast members from EastEnders saying farewell to the show.

Tameka Empson, who plays Kim Fox said: “O M G, Neighbours, you’re going!”

Ben Mitchell actor Max Bowden said: “So sorry to see that you’re going guys, but congratulations on everything you’ve achieved over the years.

“You’ll be sorely missed. Sending lots of love.”

EastEnders cast members said an emotional goodbye to Neighbours (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Other cast members including Balvinder Sopal, Shiv Jalota, Natalie Cassidy, Gurlaine Kaur Garcha and Jamie Borthwick expressed their sadness that the soap is ending, but congratulated them on 37 years.

Janine Butcher actress Charlie Brooks said how she was “obsessed” with Scott and Charlene.

Meanwhile Kim Medcalfe, who plays Sam said: “As a child I would rush back from school, waiting to see the next episode, it was so much fun.”

Danny Dyer added: “You will come back stronger, all of ya, ok? Gutted to see you go. Good luck.”

The video closed with Charlie Brooks telling everyone they should be really proud and saying goodbye.

Fans were thrilled by the video.

One tweeted: “I’m not crying, you are.”

A second commented: “Linda is such a fan girl, I love her, and this is brilliant.”

Another added: “This is so lovely. Made me genuinely emotional. What a lovely gesture from EastEnders.”

Will you miss Neighbours?

Read more: Neighbours fans all saying the same thing as Mike Young returns

Neighbours: The Finale airs Friday July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Neighbours airs Monday to Friday at 1.45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.

Will you be watching the Neighbours finale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story