Fans of Neighbours were thrilled today as the show aired more flashbacks featuring fan-favourite character Mrs. Mangel.

It is the final week for Neighbours, as the soap will be ending on Friday July 29. As part of the show’s final week, a number of fan-favourite characters have returned, both in cameo roles and in flashback sequences.

Today’s episode, aired on July 27, featured the return of the fearsome Mrs. Mangel, played by Vivean Grey.

Mrs M had got stuck into more business than Lord Sugar (Credit: YouTube/Fremantle)

As Jane Harris (Annie Jones) remembered her grandma, the show cut to footage of Mrs. Mangel in her prime. Fans were thrilled to see the Neighbours’ legend once more.

It has been a week of huge returns for the soap, and those still to come include Scott and Charlene Robinson – roles made famous by stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

The show has also been featuring iconic characters from years past, in flashbacks. Tuesday’s episode featured footage of Helen Daniels.

Vivean Grey played Mrs. Mangel on the soap from 1986 to 1988 (Credit: Grundy TV Archive/Shutterstock)

Neighbours: Mrs. Mangel returns to screens

The latest character to have the spotlight shine on her is Mrs. Mangel.

Nell Mangel appeared on the soap from her introduction in 1986 until her exit in 1988. She was a continual annoyance to her neighbours, thanks to her busybody nature and general nastiness to other residents.

She is one of the show’s most iconic faces, remembered for her constant meddling and cruel remarks.

Although the character mellowed over time, Mrs. Mangel retained her sharp edge and tongue. She left the show in 1988, travelling to England, never to return.

Vivean Grey left the show having grown weary of abuse from the public – who failed to differentiate the actress from her controversial character.

Fans react to return of a legend

As the latest flashback sequences aired, fans took to social media to express their delight.

