Neighbours fans shocked as Sheila steals Peggy Mitchell’s classic EastEnders catchphrase

Neighbours fans have joked that Sheila stole Peggy Mitchell’s famous catchphrase from EastEnders.

In a today’s episode of Neighbours (Wednesday, January 27), Sheila, who owns The Watering hole Pub, wanted David to ban Clive from his house.

Neighbours: Sheila tells David to get out of her pub

But when he refused, she yelled at David: “Get outta my pub” – which is very similar to Peggy Mitchell’s famous line in the BBC soap EastEnders.

Sheila told David to get out of her pub (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Lucas kidnaps Denise again as they both go missing?

Fans of both Neighbours and EastEnders joked that Sheila is in the wrong soap and said she stole the line from Peggy.

“Get outta my pub”

Is Sheila in the wrong soap?#Neighbours — NeighTweets (@NeighTweets) January 25, 2021

"Get out of my pub." That was the worst Peggy Mitchell impression I have ever heard, Sheila #neighbours — PennG0VQY (@BrixhamUK) January 27, 2021

“Get out of my pub” Sheila channelling her inner Peggy Mitchell 😂😂😂 #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/EF6OC0vRXC — Sarina Kiayani (@SarinaKiayani) January 27, 2021

@NeighboursTV Was Sheila’s “Get outta my pub” to David in today’s episode a little nod to the late Dame Barbara Windsor? #Neighbours #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/NsjrJINI4j — 𝓛𝓮𝔁𝓲𝓮 (@LexieAshmore) January 27, 2021

One fan asked if the line could be a nod to Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy in EastEnders, who died in December 2020.

EastEnders: Peggy Mitchell ‘Get outta my pub’

Barbara played Peggy on and off from 1994 until her character’s death in 2016.

In 2000, Peggy discovered her husband Frank was planning to leave her and run away with his ex-wife Pat.

She decided to shame them by reading out a love letter Frank wrote for her, detailing their plan to flee.

Peggy proceeded to slap both Pat and Frank.

Peggy famously said: “Get outta my pub” (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Barbara Windsor’s top 10 moments as Peggy Mitchell

However just a short time later, Pat came back into The Queen Vic, which was owned and run by Peggy at the time.

Pat walked in and ordered a gin and tonic. Peggy insisted she served her, so she got her the drink and chucked it over her before yelling: “Get outta my pub.”

Dame Barbara Windsor

Actress Dame Barbara Windsor, who was also well-known for her role in the Carry On film franchise, died on Thursday, December 10 2020 in a care home in London at 8.35pm.

Barbara Windsor died last year (Credit: SplashNew.com)

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. However Barbara and her husband Scott only went public with her illness in 2018.

In summer last year, Scott revealed she had moved into a care home. However the actress sadly died last year.

Do you watch Neighbours? Did you see Sheila say Peggy’s classic line?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.