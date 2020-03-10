Neighbours cancels plans to film in Ireland over coronavirus fears

Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne, who star in Neighbours, and other cast members will no longer be travelling to Dublin to film a special storyline due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

The two actors - who play Dr. Karl and Susan Kennedy - were due to fly into Ireland from Australia for the location shoot this month but the plans have been scrapped following the spread of COVID-19 throughout the globe.

Overseas production has been halted and is unlikely to be rescheduled.

The cast members are no longer coming to the UK (Credit: Channel 5)

A special fan event due to take place at the Adelphi Theatre in London to mark the Australian soap's 35-year anniversary has also been cancelled due to concerns that the spread of the respiratory illness is going to get much worse.

Whilst this is obviously very disappointing, the wellbeing of all our cast and crew is our utmost priority.

Annie Jones (Jane Harris) and Alan were due to be present along with an unannounced star and several some special guests to look back at over three decades of series.

Annie Jones - aka Jane Harris - was supposed to visit (Credit: Channel 5)

A spokesperson for Neighbours - which is made by Freemantle - said: "Due to the current coronavirus situation and cautions around international travel, cast who were flying in from Australia will no longer be visiting the UK for the Neighbours 35th anniversary celebrations.

"Whilst this is obviously very disappointing, the wellbeing of all our cast and crew is our utmost priority."

Confirming that the planned filming in Dublin is off, the representative added: "Filming in Dublin with Alan and Jackie has therefore been cancelled for now.

"However, we love our UK and Irish audience and will definitely be back in the future."

The official account for Live in Conversation, which was hosting the Neighbours Q&A event, also confirmed the cancellation news in a post which read: "It is with deep regret that Neighbours: Live In Conversation will now be postponed until later this year.

Please see the attached statement. The show WILL be happening- just sadly not this weekend. pic.twitter.com/il4UYm81GI — LIVE: In Conversation (@LiveInConvo) March 9, 2020

"Due to the recent outbreak of Covid-19, Fremantle have made the decision to protect the health of their cast and restrict travel from Australia to the UK during this time."

Beginning on 16 March, Neighbours has a week's worth of explosive episodes due to air which will see the residents of Erinsborough deal with weddings, deaths and plenty of surprises.

