Neighbours: Amanda Holden joins cast of Australian soap

Amanda Holden is joining the cast of Neighbours in a guest role to be filmed next week.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge will be filming alongside Jemma Donovan, who plays Harlow Robinson. However, she’s not heading out to Australia, their scenes will be shot in London.

Who will Amanda Holden play in Neighbours?

Amanda Holden is joining the cast of Neighbours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda will play Harlow Robinson’s (Jemma Donovan) Aunt Harriet.

Harriet and Harlow are reunited in London. They must solve a family mystery as a result of something involving Harlow’s mother – Harriet’s sister – Prue.

Prue was played by Denise van Outen in a guest role in 2019, but she died in an explosion.

When will Amanda Holden appear on Neighbours?

Amanda will the play aunt of Jemma’s character, Harlow (Credit: Channel 5)

Although filming next week Amanda’s scenes won’t air in either the UK or Australia until spring 2022.

Jason Herbison,Neighbours executive producer, said of Amanda’s casting: “Neighbours has a rich tradition of filming in the UK and we’re thrilled to have Amanda joining for our next adventure.

“We’ve created a great character for her and can’t wait to see the dynamic between her and Jemma Donovan.

“The shoot has been in the works for some time and will serve as the launch of a huge new storyline for 2022.”

Amanda on her Neighbours casting

Meanwhile, Amanda added: “Like most people in the UK who were around in the late 80s/early 90s, I grew up watching Neighbours every single day of the week.

“I was glued to our TV for the wedding of Kylie and Jason (Scott and Charlene) while cursing Mrs Mangle and praying that Mike and Jane would eventually get together!

“Not to mention all the other greats over the years. To now have the opportunity to be a part of such an iconic Australian show is simply fabulous!

“I can’t wait to work with Jemma in London, this feels like a joyous occasion for everyone.”

Denise Van Outen previously starred as Prue – who is the dead sister of Amanda’s character (Credit: Channel 5)

Jemma, who is the real life daughter of Jason Donovan, said: “I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to film Neighbours in London. It’s a brilliant opportunity to be able to film in my home city and do what I love, for a show that I hold close to my heart.

“The producers have been wanting to do this for a while, so it feels so surreal having it all come to life, not to mention working alongside Amanda.

“I’m beyond excited to create this relationship with our characters, dive into the storyline and shoot all over London. It’s going to be so much fun and I hope the viewers enjoy it just as much as we do!”

Neighbours usually airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

