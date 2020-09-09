Natalie Cassidy has showcased her natural beauty in a makeup-free snap ahead of filming for EastEnders.

The actress – who plays Sonia Fowler in the BBC One soap – looked incredible as she posed in her car without a scrap of makeup on.

Natalie is back filming at the soap following time off during lockdown.

Alongside the photo, Natalie, 37, wrote: “Just about to head to work. I’ve not really used insta that much..

“But having got to grips with it I think it’s a really great way to connect with people and for all of us to know we are in the same boat.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, this place is here for everyone. And I quite like that. #workingmums #family #positivevibes.”

Natalie’s fellow soap stars rushed to comment on the snap, with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: “I miss that face.”

Max Bowden said: “You look the [expletive].”

Meanwhile, Emma Barton added a love heart emoji.

Natalie Cassidy’s soap confession

Natalie’s natural post comes days after the actress revealed she and her co-star June Brown once got “naked in a hot tub together”.

The soap veteran made the confession during a recent episode of EastEnders: Secrets From The Square.

Looking back on her time working with the Dot Cotton actress, she told host Stacey Dooley: “We have had so many lovely evenings together.”

Natalie then went on to reveal how she once shared a hot tub, naked, with her fellow co-star.

She said: “We went to Malta once and we were naked in a hot tub together!

“She was very lively and still is.”

During the show, Natalie also admitted how she would love to see her character coupled up with Walford bad boy Phil Mitchell.

She continued: “Yeah I mean it’s a strange one, but I’m going to say it, I would have loved Sonia and Phil to get together.”

Natalie first joined the show when she was 10 years old back in 1993.

