Natalie Cassidy was left baffled after a member of the public believed she looked over 65.

The EastEnders actress, who plays Sonia Fowler, was taken aback following an encounter in the chemist, where a man mistook her for looking 18 years older.

Natalie, 37, was seen wearing a flowery face mask and oversized sunglasses as she explained the incident to her 31.9k Instagram followers.

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy was mistaken for looking over 65 (Credit: Instagram Story/natcass1)

What did Natalie Cassidy say?

The BBC star said: “Just been in the chemist to get my dad’s prescription and there’s an old boy in there queuing up to have his flu jab.

“He turns to me and goes, ‘Hello darling, are you here for your flu jab?’

“Like do I look over 65?”

Natalie has been busy updating fans on her everyday life since vowing to use Instagram more.

Natalie recently vowed to use Instagram more (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, the soap star treated her followers to a rare glimpse of her daughters Eliza and Joanie as they tucked into a family dinner.

She followed the shot with a sweet clip of Joanie singing her own made-up song while wearing a pair of Minnie Mouse pyjamas.

The busy mum-of-two also recently showcased her natural beauty in a makeup-free snap.

Alongside the photo, Natalie wrote: “Just about to head to work. I’ve not really used Insta that much..

Natalie’s family life

Natalie gave birth to her daughter Eliza in September 2010.

She welcomed the tot with then-fiancé Adam Cottrell and they documented the pregnancy on their show Becoming Mum.

The EastEnders star plays Sonia Fowler (Credit: BBC)

The pair called it quits in May 2011, and Adam was later given a restraining order for assaulting her.

Natalie forgave him and they tried again the following year, but the relationship did not last.

Opening up on their split, she said: “It was my decision. I’m really glad I gave it another chance.”

Natalie has since found love with cameraman Marc Humphreys, with the pair welcoming daughter Joanie in August 2016.

