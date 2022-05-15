Natalie Anderson smiling on the red carpet and as Alicia in Emmerdale
Soaps

Natalie Anderson teases return to Emmerdale after joining rival soap

The actress left the ITV soap seven years ago

By Entertainment Daily

Natalie Anderson has teased she could make a comeback to Emmerdale as Alicia Metcalfe.

The actress left the soap seven years ago – but her character is frequently mentioned.

Natalie Anderson has hinted at a potential Emmerdale comeback (Credit: Splash)
Natalie Anderson has hinted at a potential Emmerdale comeback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Natalie Anderson to return to Emmerdale?

She joined as Alicia, the adoptive mum of Jacob Gallagher and sister to Leyla Cavanagh, in 2010 before quitting five years later.

After years of being visited off-screen, Alicia is overdue a return.

But now with her sister Leyla’s drug addiction hitting new lows, is there a chance that fans will see Alicia again?

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Noah vows revenge on Chloe after he’s arrested for stalking

Speaking at the Pride of Manchester awards, Natalie teased her potential comeback – but insisted it would have to come after she leaves Hollyoaks.

She told the Daily Star: “Well to be honest, I’m really having a great time with what I’m doing on Hollyoaks at the moment.

“Obviously never say never – I love Emmerdale with all my heart! But right now I’m just really enjoying Hollyoaks.”

Who else could return to Emmerdale?

Meanwhile, the soap has also been hinting at a major return to the village.

With Jamie Tate having faked his death, next week will see Harriet Finch discover proof that he is still alive.

Viewers know Jamie faked his own death last year.

He set up an elaborate scheme where he stole thousands from the vets, before putting his plan into action.

Natalie quit the soap as Alicia in 2015 (Credit: ITV)
Natalie played Alicia for five years (Credit: ITV)

Jamie crashed his car into a lake before fleeing for a new life.

Her later sent his mother in law, Hazel, to collect his daughter and take her to him.

But it meant leaving behind his son Thomas with Gabby.

Read more: Emmerdale fans sickened as Cain Dingle makes shocking paedophile confession

And now it seems he is determined to return for his son? But will he make a proper comeback?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Alan Carr smiling in a suit next to former husband Paul Drayton
Alan Carr reunites with former husband Paul Drayton for Eurovision after split
BGT star David Walliams looking confused in a red shirt
BGT star David Walliams on ‘very long lasting’ health battle that ‘pushed him to try and end his life’
UK Eurovision act Sam Ryder smiling at the camera paired with him performing on stage
UK Eurovision viewers all saying the same thing about Sam Ryder as he comes second
melanie hill quits coronation street comp
Melanie Hill quits Coronation Street after seven years as Cathy on the cobbles
Linda Robsonon Loose Women scowling in pink
Loose Women star Linda Robson mocked by viewers over annoying habit
Gok Wan and David Ames both wearing glasses
Gok Wan on his relationship with Holby City’s David Ames: ‘I love to watch him laugh’