Mollie Gallagher shows off dramatic hair transformation after asking fans for help

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher is often changing up her hair whether that be dying it or chopping off her locks.

The Nina Lucas actress recently transformed her dark locks to blonde, now going a step further with yet another dramatic hair transformation.

Mollie has now taken to Instagram to share her new look with her followers.

Mollie asked fans for their opinion (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mollie Gallagher asks fans for advice

Taking to Instagram stories yesterday (Wednesday March 29, 2023), Mollie asked her fans for some hair advice.

Videoing herself getting ready for filming, Mollie appeared on camera with a faux clip in fringe.

She captioned the video “Fringe for Nina or no fringe for Nina?”

Mollie Gallagher asked fans opinion on her hair (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to the camera, Mollie said: “Just seeing if Nina suits a fringe. Does she, I don’t know… let’s see…”

She then removed the clip in fringe from her hair before giving an unsure look.

Mollie wanted some fan advice to see whether she should go ahead and get a fringe cut in.

The temporary fringe was a good way of gauging whether the look would work for her character – and, of course, herself.

Mollie loves experimenting with her hair (Credit: ITV)

Mollie’s dramatic hair transformation after fan support

Before this post, Mollie had been sporting some bangs but wanted to know whether to change this up into a full fringe.

It seems that fans gave Mollie the answer she was looking for as later on in the day she took to Instagram stories again to share a major hair update.

Mollie sported a new fringe in her next Instagram post (Credit: Instagram)

Just seven hours after her initial story, Mollie returned to share an image of herself with a fringe.

She wrote: “Yeah I got the fringe,” before thanking her hairstylist Ella Green.

During her time on Coronation Street Mollie has tried out short hair, long hair, dark hair, blonde hair… And, now she can add a fringe to her catalogue of hairstyles.

We’re loving Mollie’s new look!

What do you think?

