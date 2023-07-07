‘Missing’ Emmerdale character returns to filming as fans demand answers over their disappearance

For quite a while now, Emmerdale fans have been demanding answers over the whereabouts of Ethan Anderson as his grandparents arrived in the village.

Ethan has been nowhere to be seen making fans concerned for the character.

Now, Ethan star Emile John has confirmed that he’s back filming as Ethan makes a return to the soap.

Where’s Ethan? (Credit: ITV)

Ethan has been ‘missing’ from Emmerdale

It feels as though the last time Ethan had some proper screen time was back when he was with Marcus.

Recently, Ethan’s grandparents Victor and Claudette have rocked up in the village making it the perfect time for Ethan to be involved in a storyline.

His sister, Naomi, has also just left the village to go to Ibiza with her friend.

However, Ethan hasn’t made an appearance at all, not even to say goodbye to Naomi.

And, he hasn’t even been seen meeting his grandparents yet. So, where is he? He seems to be ‘missing.’

Ethan’s gone ‘missing’ (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans worry as to where ‘missing’ Ethan is

Emmerdale fans are now all wondering where Ethan is, especially now that his sister has just left the village. He remains unseen and fans have no idea where he’s got to.

One fan commented: “Are Emmerdale ever going to acknowledge the mystery disappearance of Ethan?”

Are @emmerdale ever going to acknowledge the mystery disappearance of Ethan? . #emmerdale — Worldsgonenuts (@Worldsgonenuts2) July 7, 2023

Not that I care- but did Ethan ever really exist ❓#emmerdale — Tv fan (@TellyVsPodcasts) July 5, 2023

#emmerdale hallelujah Naomi has gone! Where is Ethan and why has Charles not reported him missing? Now can the old mum and dodgy dad leave too! #boring — Diane Lennan (@DianeMlennan) July 6, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “Not that I care – but did Ethan ever really exist?”

A third person wondered: “Hallelujah Naomi has gone! Where is Ethan and why has Charles not reported him missing? Now can the old mum and dodgy dad leave too?!”

Emile has given answers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Emile John confirms a return to filming

Ethan Anderson star Emile John has given fans some answers as to when Ethan will return to our screens.

On his Instagram stories, Emile shared a photo of himself and his fellow Anderson family co-stars smiling.

Emile’s back in the Dales (Credit: @_emilejohn via Instagram stories)

He captioned the image: “Annnnd we’re back,” before tagging Kevin Matherin and Rebecca Sarker in the post.

As Emile returns to filming, his return scenes will air on screen tonight (Friday, July 7). Hopefully an explanation as to where he’s been will also be revealed!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ethan back in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!