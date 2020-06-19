Max Parker's Emmerdale Woolpack Sessions brings fans to tears as he dedicates performance to a friend

Emmerdale star Max Parker brought fans to tears with his Woolpack Sessions as he dedicated his performance to a friend.

The actor, who plays Luke Posner, went live on the soap's YouTube channel as part of their weekly performances.

But before he began singing, he told viewers: "I chose to sing Smile by Nat King Cole because I want to make you guys smile.

"And also I want to dedicate this song to a dear friend of mine who's going through a rough time right now, so hopefully he sees this and it makes him smile."

The actor went on to perform the song, with a piano track provided by his co-star Bradley Johnson.

Afterwards, fans said on Twitter how his performance brought them to tears.

Max, what a tremendous voice you have. Beautiful rendition that made me smile - and cry! You are amazing. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶 #Emmerdale https://t.co/MtIAGlvd3K — Kay Carson (@realkaycarson) June 18, 2020

Such a beautiful song, sung so beautifully 😊 Brought a wee tear to my eye 😊 — Nicky Dudgeon (@nickyjd21) June 18, 2020

Gorgeous voice. It made me cry, Max's voice is lovely 💜 — RACHIE (@RachieCooper) June 19, 2020

Reuniting with co-stars

Recently Max reunited with his former co-star Kris Mochrie, who played Luke's older brother Lee.

Although the pair are related in the soap, they never shared a scene together.

However, Max recently told The Sun that the two met on set and have struck up a good friendship.

He said: "Yeah we met on set. Kris was filming his last scene in hospital and I think I was filming a scene in the hospital canteen with Isabel [Hodgins, Victoria].

"We are literally like annoying brothers now. Casting did good!"

Emmerdale: What's next for Luke?

Victoria ended her relationship with Luke (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale has returned to filming, however it's not been revealed what's to come for Luke.

Last thing viewers saw Victoria ended her relationship with Luke, realising she wasn't ready to be with anyone.

A few weeks later, she told Luke and her colleagues at the Woolpack that she's leaving the pub to manage the restaurant at the outdoor pursuit centre.

But how will she find working for Kim Tate?

Emmerdale airs next week on Monday and Wednesday, at 7pm on ITV.

