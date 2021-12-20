Matthew Wolfenden spotted back on Emmerdale set as co-star Aaron Anthony ‘quits over race row’

Matthew Wolfenden has allegedly returned to the set of Emmerdale.

The news comes after reports claimed that his co-star, Aaron Anthony, has quit over a race row that has lasted since early November.

What happened with Matthew Wolfenden and Emmerdale?

Matthew, 41, and co-star Isabel Hodgins stopped filming last month after reports alleged that they had become involved in the row.

Aaron was also said to be involved.

The claims involve a mixed-race actress on-set, who was “subjected to an inappropriate comment and had her accent mimicked”.

Although not clear whether Matthew was returning to work or visiting the set, The Sun also says that his colleague Aaron – who plays Ellis Chapman – has now quit.

What did a source disclose about Anthony?

The newspaper claims that the two “rowed” after the incident happened.

Aaron has apparently now quit and will not be returning.

A source told The Sun: “Aaron is bitterly angry about this situation and he has had to be persuaded to come back to Leeds to film his scenes in recent months.

“He has done some filming over the last couple of weeks, but the understanding is that those scenes will be his last.

“He has been very vocal in his opinions about the allegations and about the way in which the enquiries have been handled by the bosses.”

Furthermore, the source says that he feels his position is now “untenable”.

ED! contacted Emmerdale who declined to comment.

What happened during the incident?

The incident reportedly occurred when Matthew, Isobel and Aaron were on their way to film a stunt for scenes during the soap’s ‘survival week’.

The Sun alleges a “very heated” row took place.

Furthermore, the reports claimed that bosses had to step in to diffuse the situation. Emmerdale has denied that Matthew or Isobel were suspended.