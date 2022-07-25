Australian soap Neighbours has invited big-name stars including Margot Robbie back for its spectacular finale.

Neighbours is coming to an end this week after 37 years on our screens.

Within that time, it became Australia’s longest-running television drama series.

However, it plans to go out with a bang.

The Neighbours’ official UK Twitter page has confirmed Margot Robbie’s return, along with fan favourites Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner.

Surprise! 👀 You didn’t think we were done did you?! We’re thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale! 🎉 #CelebratingNeighbours pic.twitter.com/KjzoLDKvx6 — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) July 23, 2022

Margot Robbie returns to Neighbours

The 32-year-old actress shot to fame after portraying the character Donna Freedman in the soap from 2008 till 2011.

Read more: Why was Neighbours axed? The real reason revealed

In an interview with WHO in 2018, Robbie expressed interest in returning to the show.

She stated that “I think I would, totally”.

And she is now indeed returning, however, perhaps not in the best circumstances.

Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Donna Freedman in the finale of Neighbours (Credit: Cover Images)

According to Deadline, Margot could not return to Australia to film scenes and instead sent clips filmed from LA.

However, being the highest-paid actress in Hollywood has perks – she sent 37 bottles of champagne as a celebration to the cast and crew Down Under, one for each year the soap has been on television.

Who else is returning?

The Suicide Squad star is not the only familiar face returning to Ramsay Street.

The show has confirmed that both Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will return as their beloved characters, Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson.

Read more: Kylie Minogue’s fans go nuts as she posts 52nd birthday tribute to Jason Donovan

Other well-known characters such as Harold Bishop (Ian Smith), Joe Mangel (Mark Little), Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) and Des Clark (Paul Keane) will return home.

Big names such as Guy Pearce, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Candy will also be starring in the finale.

Guy Pearce returns as his character Mike Young (Credit: Channel 5)

When is the final episode?

The Neighbours finale will air this Friday (July 29) on Channel 5 at 9 pm.

The finale will be a double episode special, followed by two additional programmes – Neighbours: What Happened Next? and Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits.

Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story.