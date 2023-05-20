Mamma Mia! Corrie fans rumble real identity of Brian Packham’s cousin Isabella

Coronation Street fans are convinced they have rumbled the real identity of Brian Packham’s dodgy cousin Isabella. The glamorous Italian arrived on the cobbles on Friday after weeks of correspondence.

But all is not as it seems with her. While Brian is distracted with Isabella’s lively personality and her connection to Italy, he appears blinded by reality.

Is Isabella a conwoman in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Newsagent Brian recently found out he had a tiny percentage of Italian heritage after taking a postal DNA test. And after putting his details on a family tree website, he was contacted by a woman.

She, Isabella, claimed to be Brian’s long-lost cousin. Claiming to live in Milan, Isabella was quick to invite Brian to visit.

However she revealed she would visit him first in Weatherfield. Brian was stunned to learn she wanted to visit him instead in Weatherfield and this week welcomed her with open arms.

Coronation Street fans spot issue with Brian Packham’s cousin

Viewers finally met Isabella on Friday night – but all was not as it seemed. As she arrived in Weatherfield, on the tram, she seemed very interested in Brian.

Almost ignoring Mary, she couldn’t wait to agree with him about everything he said. She even claimed to be working on a small model of a ship just like Brian.

But as Mary tried to get answers out of Isabella, Brian shut her down. And when he joked Mary was just worried she was a serial killer, Isabella laughed.

She said: “Don’t worry Mary. I do not kill your boyfriend in the night.”

Coronation Street fans think Isabella is hiding a huge secret (Credit: ITV)

They all awkwardly laughed but it’s clear that Mary has not fallen for Isabella’s stories. But she’s not alone.

However fans aren’t quite as convinced about Isabella – or her intentions. They are sure Mary is onto something and that Isabella is a conwoman determined to take money from Brian.

One said: “Mary is right to have her suspicions. Brian could be getting conned here.”

But a second added: “Mary could be right, Brian could be getting ripped off.” However a third fan said: “He’s probably going to be scammed.”

