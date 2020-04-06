Maisie Smith reveals ongoing battle with body dysmorphia

Maisie Smith reveals her anxiety has been "hitting the roof" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EastEnders actress has been feeling "a bit trapped" as people are urged to stay in following the outbreak, and the BBC One soap has paused filming, but she is "thankful" to be at home and feeling "well".

She wrote on Instagram: "If you’re feeling particularly down at the moment - don’t worry you’re not alone.

"It’s a scary time right now and to be honest my anxiety is hitting the roof.

"Been feeling a bit trapped in my thoughts so I wrote this yesterday to heal my mind. I am so thankful to be home and well.

"I hope we all come out of this together; stronger. (sic)"

Maisie also shared a clip of herself singing a song, which discusses battling body dysmorphia.

Performing the tune while playing the guitar, she sang: "When I was little I would look in the mirror, holding in my stomach wishing that I was thinner.

"Guess I had a case of body dysmorphia - and I still haven't shaken it off.

Maisie plays Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

"Things were getting heavy, that's what the scales told me.

"Only 13 years old, wiping the tears of my cheeks, it felt like no-one else around me really understood."

The 18-year-old star has portrayed Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders on and off since 2008, but the soap's stars aren't working currently after the show paused filming amid the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram Getting stronger every day; physically + mentally 🤟🏼 x A post shared by Maisie Louise Smith (@maisiesmithofficial) on Mar 16, 2020 at 2:31pm PDT

EastEnders have also reduced its weekly episodes from four to two due to the coronavirus interruption, with eps only airing on Monday and Tuesday for the time being.

