‘Heartbroken’ EastEnders star John Partridge pays tribute to Lynda Baron

John Partridge has paid tribute to EastEnders star Lynda Baron following her death.

Open All Hours actress Lynda passed away at the age of 82, her agent confirmed today (March 7).

John, who played Lynda’s on-screen son Christian Clarke in the BBC soap, penned an emotional message on Twitter following the news.

Absolutely heartbroken…

The showgirls showgirl! She was so very gracious, giving and a RIOT to boot. Night night Mum. #RIP #LyndaBaron pic.twitter.com/e2mVAGtQU4 — John Partridge (@mustbejp) March 7, 2022

John Partridge’s tribute to EastEnders star Lynda Baron

The actor wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken… The showgirls showgirl!

“She was so very gracious, giving and a RIOT to boot. Night night Mum. #RIP #LyndaBaron.”

John’s followers offered their condolences as one said: “So sorry sweetheart sending lots of love.”

Lynda has died aged 82 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented two red love heart emojis.

John played Christian in EastEnders and Lynda played his on-screen mum, Linda Clarke.

The sad news of Lynda’s death was announced by her agent today.

Donna French said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron.

Tributes have poured in for Lynda (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She was a wonderful actress and a great friend.

“Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.”

She added: “Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family.”

What else was Lynda in?

Lynda also played Auntie Mabel in the children’s TV show Come Outside.

She was also known for her role as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in BBC comedy Open All Hours.

Fans have paid tribute to Lynda on Twitter today as one person said: “RIP Lynda Baron aka queen of the skies, Auntie Mabel. She made me and millions of children so happy.”

Another wrote: “Such sad news about Lynda Baron, an actress who was a comforting auntie to a generation of kids she never met.”

EastEnders’ Twitter page also said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear that Lynda Baron has passed away. Our love and thoughts are with Lynda’s family and friends.”

