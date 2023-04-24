Lucy Fallon publicly declares she’s ‘not happy’ with current Coronation Street plot

Lucy Fallon has publicly slammed a current Coronation Street storyline on social media, lashing out in the comments section beneath an Instagram post from a former co-star.

“Not happy,” wrote Lucy, who played Bethany Platt on the soap. But which story is it that has got Lucy’s goat?

Lucy played Bethany Platt on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Craig pops the question

Friday’s episode of the soap (April 21) saw Craig Tinker propose to long-term partner Faye Windass. Although she felt conflicted after spending the day with the father of her child – Jackson – Faye accepted Craig’s proposal.

Disgruntled, Jackson told Craig that Faye had been planning to leave Weatherfield with himself and Miley. However, Faye managed to talk Craig around, even after Jackson revealed that they had kissed. Craig and Faye are now engaged and set to be married.

Craig proposed to Faye in last week’s episodes of the soap (Credit: ITV)

But with Jackson offering a life away from Weatherfield with daughter Miley, will Faye stick to her guns? Or will she break Craig’s heart by taking Jackson up on his offer?

One person who was not so thrilled to see Craig and Faye’s engagement was former Corrie star Lucy Fallon. She shared her disgruntled reaction to the storyline this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colson Smith (@colsonjsmith)

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon shares ‘not happy’ reaction

Celebrating Craig’s grand gesture, star Colson Smith – who plays the character on the soap – posted a picture of himself, down on one knee, with the caption: “Can you believe it, Craig Tinker getting down on one knee.”

In the comments below, Lucy shared her tongue-in-cheek reaction. “Not happy x,” she said.

Craig and Bethany dated on Coronation Street for a while, but both came to realise that they would be better off as friends. Lucy left the show in 2020, as Bethany went to pursue a life working for a magazine in London.

Will the door be left open for a reunion with former flame Bethany, should Faye leave broken-hearted Craig in the dust?

