Lucy Fallon admits post-Coronation Street struggle: ‘It killed me’

Lucy Fallon left her role as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street in 2020 just as the global pandemic got underway.

Three years later, Lucy might be about to come back to the cobbles once more to reprise her role.

She’s now spoken out about her post-Coronation Streets struggle, admitting: ‘It killed me.’

Bethany left in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Fallon left the cobbles in 2020

Lucy Fallon decided to leave the cobbles as Bethany Platt in 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

She had joined the soap in 2015 and had gone on to be involved in some huge storylines, including Nathan’s grooming gang storyline.

Bethany eventually left the cobbles after securing an internship with a magazine in London.

She was seen driving away and waving to her loved ones as she went off to start her new life down South.

Lucy had left the soap to try different roles and experience new things. However, the pandemic proved to be a huge obstacle for her.

Lucy’s timing wasn’t perfect (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Fallon on post Coronation Streets struggle

Lucy Fallon has now spoken out about her post-Coronation Street struggle, explaining that leaving Corrie as the pandemic got underway was the worst timing.

Speaking on podcast BTS With, Lucy detailed: “I was on Corrie for five years. I left in January 2020, which was potentially the worst possible decision I could have ever made.”

She then added: “But it also killed me that I was probably on a bit of a high when I left Corrie, and then lockdown fizzled that out.

“When things started back up again, I struggled to find my place in auditions. Then everything just started to fall apart a little bit, in terms of work and acting.”

Bethany might be coming back to Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Bethany Platt to return to Weatherfield?

The Sun recently reported that Lucy Fallon will be heading back to the cobbles and reprising her role as Bethany Platt later this year.

A source allegedly told the newspaper: “Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed.

“She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby.

“Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return.”

But, will Bethany Platt be making a comeback to Weatherfield? Watch this space!

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Would you like Lucy Fallon to return to Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!