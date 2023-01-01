A former Coronation Street star is reportedly being lined up for a major new role – but who did Lucien Laviscount play in the soap?

The cobbles have long been a mainstay on the stops of success for actors like Sarah Lancashire, Suranne Jones and Michelle Keegan.

But now one actor could be set to become an international star after catching the eye of James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli.

Former Coronation Street star Lucien Laviscount is reportedly being lined up as the next James Bond (Credit: Splash)

Which role did Lucien Laviscount play in Coronation Street?

Lucien Laviscount played religious swimmer Ben Richardson in 2009.

He spent 11 months on the cobbles, converting Sophie Webster to Christianity before seducing school pal Ryan Connor’s mum Michelle.

The actor went on to make an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, finishing fifth, before returning to acting.

Stints on Waterloo Road followed before he made the move to Hollywood and joined the cast of Scream Queens.

He has since appeared in Peacock, Your Christmas or Mine and now has hit big with a role in Emily in Paris.

Coronation Street star to play James Bond?

All this has said to have caught the eye of Bond boss Barbara.

According to the Mail on Sunday, she is keen for Lucien to replace Daniel Craig as the superspy.

A source claimed: “Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris.

“Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look.

“But, there is a sticking point, and that is Big Brother. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara who is very taken with him.”

It has also been claimed that, behind the scenes, stunt men and women are being tested for the new film.

The actor played swimmer Ben in Coronation Street in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Who will play James Bond?

Other stars believed to be in the running to play 007 include Tom Hardy and Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page.

Rege-Jean’s odds currently stand at a mere 3/1 to play Bond, and he’s joined by Happy Valley actor James Norton.

Meanwhile, Welsh star Luke Evans has a 6/1 shot of uttering the iconic catchphrase in the next movie.

Luther star Idris Elba and Superman actor Henry Cavill currently stand at 8/1. Henry’s already known by bosses, having come very close to bagging the role above Daniel Craig.

Other actors in with a shot include Sam Hueghan and Tom Hiddleston at 12/1. And Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy at 28/1.

James McAvoy is a long shot at 250/1, while Line of Duty star Vicky McLure is in with a 1000/1 chance.

