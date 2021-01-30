EastEnders fans are sure Lucas Johnson is going to murder his own daughter Chelsea in the soap after discovering her plan to set him up.

The serial killer was recently released from prison and reunited with his estranged daughter.

Lucas Johnson knows what his daughter is planning for him (Credit: BBC)

Viewers have known for a while that Chelsea wasn’t being altruistic in taking her dad in.

But in Friday night’s episode, Lucas discovered her true motives for pretending to forgive him.

She is using him as an unwitting drugs mule to take a large amount of class A drugs to Spain.

Read more: EastEnders: Gray will kill again, predict worried fans

Chelsea had convinced Lucas to move onto the Square so he would be right where she needed him.

“I’ve got a surprise for you later,” she told him. But he deadpanned: “I’m not keen on surprises.”

However, she didn’t realise that Lucas had clocked one of the men who attacked him watching them in the Square.

Chelsea has no idea her dad knows what she’s doing (Credit: BBC)

Suspicious, Lucas tested Chelsea by seeing if she would let him leave the Square and she fell for it.

She told him she would miss him, and went off to get coffee giving Lucas a chance to introduce himself to the thug.

Lucas jumped into the man’s car and bluffed his way through a conversation, convincing the man he was in on the plan.

The idiot drug dealer fell for it and filled Lucas in on the details of the plan.

“She’s got the ticket and the passports. Someone will meet you at the airport,” the man said.

The dealer was tricked into telling Lucas everything (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lucas Johnson discovers daughter Chelsea’s drugs plan

A shocked Lucas realised what Chelsea was doing, but masked his rage.

Playing dumb, Lucas waited for Chelsea to confirm her role by giving him his surprise – tickets to Ibiza.

“I think we need a holiday,” she told him insisting she wanted to spend “quality time” with him.

“Wow,” said Lucas clearly plotting his revenge.

“Looks like I’m going to need a bigger bag,” he added.

And fans are convinced Lucas will add to his death toll by killing Chelsea for her betrayal.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Lucas kidnaps Denise again as they both go missing?

One said: “Watch Lucas kill Chelsea #eastenders.”

A second said: “Lucas is going to kill again and now he knows Chelsea is fitting him up so…”

A third said: “Guess Chelsea’s gonna die.”

What do you think will happen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!